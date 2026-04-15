On Tuesday, 14 April 2026, Shandesh responded to infidelity claims involving her estranged girlfriend, Mimi Mogale

In a statement released on X and reshared by her lawyers, the Lekompo musician confirmed a once viral rumour, while revealing how she would handle the scandal

Social media users reacted to her statement with humour, questions, and scepticism

Shandesh responded to claims that she cheated on Mimi Mogale. Image:shandesh_music, _mimii.lyon

Source: Instagram

Popular Lekompo musician Shandesh has broken her silence amid allegations that she cheated on her ex-girlfriend, Mimi Mogale.

The Sdudla or Slender hitmaker topped trending charts after a social media user with the handle theselfmadebarb took to her pages on Tuesday, 14 April 2026, to detail a scandalous affair with Shandesh's fiancée, Mimi Mogale.

The social media user, who allegedly had an affair with Mimi, accused Shandesh of being manipulative and toxic. She also put the musician’s sexuality under scrutiny by alleging that she cheated on Mimi with men.

Shandesh addresses Mimi Mogale cheating scandal

X (Twitter) user @sleendeel shared copies of a statement released on behalf of Shandesh through her lawyers, Rishongile Nkwinika Attorneys. The post was captioned:

“Shandesh has responded.”

In the statement, Shandesh confirmed rumours that she had broken up with Mimi Mogale a few months ago.

“Our client confirms that Ms Mogale is aware that they had parted ways for their own personal reasons, and as such, it remains defamatory for those who may be involved with Ms Mogale to continue dragging her name in the murky waters for their own relevance or popularity,” part of the statement reads.

The 2025 Sepedi Music Awards nominee also shared that she was taking legal action against theselfmadebarb.

“As such, we wish to point out that our client will be pursuing legal action against those who have defamed and undermined her name, reputation and dignity despite her non-involvement in the matter,” the statement further reads.

She appealed to South Africans to desist from spreading false and defamatory statements against her.

Read the full statement below:

SA reacts after Shandesh addresses Mimi Mogale cheating scandal

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While others claimed that Shandesh and Mimi were still together, some

Here are some of the comments:

@Wendy_Mokgawa claimed:

“Mina, I don't get it because on Good Friday I saw them together.”

@MelanieMol10 asked:

“So why were they still wearing rings in their recent pictures if their relationship ended a few months ago?”

@Lesedi10343712 remarked:

“That means Pinky Pinky was right to say that Mimi didn’t cheat on Shandesh because they had already broken up, they just didn’t announce it for publicity/content.”

@Florencemsiman1 said:

“South Africa is turning into America, sue, sue, sue; that's all😂😂😂”

@Laylachrisy advised:

“Unnecessary. Mjolo will forever be the pandemic lawyers' route, unnecessary.”

Shandesh addressed claims that she was unfaithful to Mimi Mogale. Image: _mimii.lyon

Source: Instagram

Mimi Mogale addresses cheating scandal

Shandesh isn't the only one who has broke her silence regarding the cheating allegations made by theselfmadebarb.

Briefly News recently reported that Shandesh's estranged girlfriend, Mimi Mogale, finally broke her silence to address the cheating allegations.

Her explanation left social media split, with online users discussing the scandal, while others claimed that Mimi was pushed to make her video.

Source: Briefly News