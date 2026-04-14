Shandesh's relationship is reportedly experiencing some turbulence after an unknown woman made unverified claims about their apparent messy love triangle

The Lekompo star and her girlfriend, Mimi Mogale, are said to be seeing other people behind each other's backs, with one of them allegedly hiding a big secret

Social media came to a standstill as the rumours were exposed on the timeline, with spectators sharing their thoughts on the apparent toxic setup

Shandesh and girlfriend Mimi Mogale were allegedly caught in a messy love triangle. Image: _mimii.lyon

Source: Instagram

Lekompo star Shandesh is reportedly facing a major relationship crisis after explosive cheating allegations sent shockwaves through the internet.

The drama erupted after a woman with the social media handle theselfmadebarb took to her pages on 14 April 2026 to detail a scandalous affair with Shandesh's fiancée, Mimi Mogale.

The mistress alleges that Shandesh has been manipulating Mimi throughout their relationship, even going as far as controlling her finances and keeping her clothes.

Not only that, but she also dropped a bombshell about the Sdudla Slender hitmaker seeing men behind her girlfriend's back, asserting that Shandesh is "not fully gay" and is merely dating Mimi for content and to boost her professional brand.

"They pretend for the sake of the 'brand,' and I kept quiet."

theselfmadebarb further alleges she has had to travel between Sandton and Polokwane on several occasions to pick up Mimi whenever she found out about Shandesh's affairs, often washing and ironing her clothes while comforting her through the heartache.

She accused Mimi of using her for emotional support, only for her to return to her famous partner's arms after being lured in with luxury gifts.

"What I hate is someone who will treat me horribly when they think it's convenient."

theselfmadebarb claims she had an affair with Mimi Mogale, who was using her for emotional support while Shandesh was cheating on her. Images: theselfmadebarb/ Instagram, PolokwaneWeekly/ Twitter

Source: UGC

The exposé comes on the heels of rumours that the couple has called it quits, just months after hinting at an engagement.

According to the former mistress, although her fling with Mimi supposedly wrapped up in 2025, she warned that she has plenty of tea left to spill. She took a sharp jab at Mimi, urging her to stay in her "miserable relationship" and keep up the "act," cautioning her not to push her buttons or risk further exposure.

See theselfmadebarb's spicy exposé below.

Social media reacts to Shandesh cheating scandal

Jaws dropped, and online users did not hold back on their commentary on the scandal. Read some of the comments below.

Nkabiikazii said:

"Shandesh is cheating on Mimi with men. Mimi found comfort in the hands Legudzumelakazi."

Milla__K threw shade at Mimi Mogale:

"Out of all the people she could have chosen, she chose the Barb who loves drama and attention?"

tumelo_kganyago posted:

"We need all receipts."

NdabeZinhle🧿🌊 wrote:

"This is sad, man, Mimi looks like a good person."

Luazzielulu joked:

"People's relationships are motivating me to stay single."

February_XV added:

"That relationship was just a disaster; that Mimi girl was just there to grow her brand and make some money out of Shandesh."

Fans express disappointment in DJ Zinhle

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Zinhle's unusual marketing method.

The DJ used her husband's cheating scandal to promote her work, and fans said it was disappointing and in bad taste.

Source: Briefly News