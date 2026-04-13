Britney Spears is said to have voluntarily checked herself into a rehabilitation facility

Sources close to the troubled singer have allegedly revealed that she is making a conscious effort to change her life for the better

The news arrives one month after Spears' arrest for driving under the influence, and loved ones and supporters are hoping for a positive turnaround

Britney Spears reportedly checked herself into a rehab facility. Image: JB Lacroix/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

American Pop icon Britney Spears has reportedly taken a major step toward recovery by voluntarily checking herself into a rehabilitation facility.

Sources close to the singer suggest this move marks a conscious and determined effort to reclaim her health and turn her life around following a turbulent period.

According to a report by NewsAZ on 13 April 2026, the singer's representative revealed that she voluntarily checked herself into a treatment centre and sought help, marking a pivotal turning point in her journey toward recovery.

The move is said to be an effort to prioritise her health and personal stability ahead of her upcoming court date on 4 May, following her DUI arrest on 4 March.

The 44-year-old singer was pulled over by the California Highway Patrol after officers allegedly noticed her BMW driving "erratically." She was arrested in the early hours after undergoing field sobriety tests, on suspicion of driving under the influence of both alcohol and drugs.

Sources close to the star indicate that the incident was a wake-up call, leading her to realise that professional help was the necessary next step for her well-being.

Following her controversial DUI arrest in March, Britney Spears reportedly checked herself into a treatment centre. Image: britneyspears

Source: Instagram

Social media reacts to Britney Spears' rehabilitation

Online supporters sent well-wishes to the Pop star, hoping she finally gets the help she needs. Read some of the comments below.

PreciousMuir said:

"I wish Britney nothing but the best."

anenemarycynth2 was hopeful:

"Wishing her strength, recovery isn’t easy, but it’s possible."

SteveTheobald70 noted:

"The poor thing. Like so many past stars, they have trouble accepting that their moment in the spotlight is gone, and they turn to booze and drugs to cope. Leave her alone and hope she pulls through."

aprylnators admired Britney Spears:

"It takes courage to admit that you need help, and even more to ask for help, and even more than that to accept help."

mohsin049 noted:

"Mental health and recovery should always come first. Hoping for a safe and peaceful path forward for her!"

Meanwhile, some argued that Britney has been a "ticking time bomb" since her conservatorship ended in 2021. They believe that gaining total freedom without enough support was too much for her to handle. While fans were happy she was free, many admitted they were secretly worried about her lack of professional guidance.

Jelly Babie opens up about her toxic marriage

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Jelly Babie speaking about her alleged physical and financial abuse at the hands of her husband.

The dancer and actress admitted that she regretted getting married, revealing her experiences with her estranged partner, who had allegedly swindled her out of millions.

Source: Briefly News