On Tuesday, 7 April 2026, Jelly Babie took to her Instagram and shared details about her marriage during a question-and-answer session

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Bacardi star shared evidence of alleged physical assault and how her estranged husband allegedly scammed her of millions

Social media reactions were mixed with some expressing sympathy and support, while others criticised or questioned her story

Jelly Babie shared how she lost R2 million in abusive marriage. Image: jellybabie_official

Source: Instagram

Barcadi dancer and singer Jelly Babie left South Africans buzzing after opening up about the alleged abuse she suffered at the hands of her estranged husband.

This comes months after the 20-year-old musician-turned-sangoma hinted that she was off the market while on vacation in Mozambique.

On Tuesday, 7 April 2026, Jelly Babie, whose real name is Karabo Khakhu, candidly spilled the beans about married life during a question-and-answer session with her fans on her official Instagram account.

Jelly Babie shares why she regrets getting married at 18

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the former Adulting actress responded to a question on married life by revealing that she was regretting tying the knot.

“Yoh, I wish I never got married 😭“

See the screenshot below:

Jelly Babie regretted getting married at 18. Image: jellybabie_official

Source: Instagram

In a follow-up Instagram story, Jelly Babie shared photos of her bruised leg and hinted that her marriage was over. The Thaba (Ke Chenchitse) singer shared that she would never heal from the trauma she suffered as a result of the alleged abuse she faced at the hands of her estranged husband, Koketso Baba Mahlabezulu Brian.

“I survived being in an abusive marriage at a young age, but I don’t think I will ever recover,” the caption read.

Jelly Babie also reflected on almost committing suicide due to her husband mistreating her.

“I tried killing myself many times, but God is always next to me.”

See the screenshot below:

Jelly Babie shared the trauma she endured in her marriage. Image: jellybabie_official

Source: Instagram

Jelly Babie alleged that her husband had manipulated her into sending all the earnings from her gigs for safekeeping. Meanwhile, he was spending the money, which amounted to just over R2 million, on other women.

“He manipulated me and told me I can’t save money. I spend a lot. I must send him my gigs money so we can save money to have a better future, and I did send him all my money for like full 2 years.”

See the screenshot of the alleged bank transactions below:

Jelly Babie shared how her estranged hubby allegedly scammed her of millions. Image: jellybabie_official

Source: Instagram

In another Instagram story, Jelly Babie shared why she was opening up about the alleged abuse she faced in her marriage.

“One thing about me, I will never hide my honest truth about my life and post only happy moments,” the caption read.

See the screenshot below:

Jelly Babie shared why she was opening up about her abusive marriage. Image: jellybabie_official

Source: Instagram

On Wednesday, 8 April 2026, controversial gossip blogger Musa Khawula reshared some of the screenshots on his official X (Twitter) account.

See the screenshots by clicking the link.

SA reacts after Jelly Babie opens up about alleged abuse

In the comments beneath Musa Khawula’s post, social media users weighed in with mixed reactions. While some criticised Jelly Babie, others were stunned that her estranged husband had allegedly manipulated her into giving him millions of rand.

Here are some of the comments:

@Abuti_StyleZzz reacted:

“He scammed her 2 miter😭nooooh his muthi really works 💔”

@Ntombenhle124 said:

“Society always puts unnecessary pressure on women to get married, even kids are getting married these days, only to suffer at the end. Her family failed her.”

@thabanisandile3 remarked:

“Hope she gets help and justice. This can't be accepted in 2026🚮.”

@ChrisEcxel102 recounted:

“It's the tears of that Shoprite cashier, whom she humiliated. Karma is a b.”

@CastleLarger asked:

“Did she open a case?”

Mzansi reacted after Jelly Babie shared how her estranged husband allegedly abused her. Image: jellybabie_official

Source: Instagram

Supermarket considers legal action against Jelly Babie

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a supermarket was considering taking legal action against Jelly Babie after an incident with one of its cashiers.

The Bacardi dancer filmed the altercation, which she later shared the video on her TikTok.

Source: Briefly News