Limpopo-born gospel singer Winnie Mashaba recently celebrated her birthday with her children in the Western Cape

The popular musician shared photos of her daughters on her 45th birthday in Cape Town

Fans of the entertainer took to her social media post to wish her a happy birthday

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Gospel star Winnie Mashaba's photo with her kids on her birthday trends. Images: @sixft7latina and MDN News

Source: Twitter

Award-winning musician Winnis Mashaba recently celebrated her 45th birthday in Cape Town with her daughters and posted the photos on social media.

Mashaba caused a buzz on social media at the beginning of April 2026, when she revealed that her husband had gifted her a Mercedes-Benz for her 45th birthday.

The legendary gospel singer previously trended online when she attended the late singer Solly Moholo's memorial service on a private jet.

Social media user @mbaliz shared the latest photo of the musician with her children on her X account on Wednesday, 8 April 2026.

"Winnie Mashaba and her beautiful babies," she said.

The singer shared on her Instagram account that she spent her 45th birthday with her daughters in Cape Town.

She captioned the post: "My birthday review. It was a blessed 45th birthday outing with my kids. Thank you, family, for celebrating this milestone with me. I might not have been able to respond to everyone, but to me, you are all loved equally. As a family person, I honestly live for the moments with my children because I myself have had a fair share in life. Seeing my girls so happy was the biggest highlight of my birthday celebration. It has instilled a sense of fulfillment, and I thank God for that. I wish to do more of this with them. Raising girls is not child’s play, as they can be vulnerable and find comfort in strangers who might harm them. I wish every family could do this for their children, whether girls or boys. Thank you once again for celebrating this amazing moment with me. To our host in Cape Town, even if you asked to be kept private. I appreciate all your support and high-standard hospitality, and I will always pray to God that your cup overflows forever and ever. Now, back to preparing for the Prayer Night with Dr. Winnie Mashaba at Meropa on the 2nd of May. Happy Easter Weekend, everyone. 🙏."

Social media users comment on the singer's latest photo

@BrunoSigwela responded:

"Beautiful family."

@murphygee5 wrote:

"They look like a nice little family."

Okgagole said:

"Happy birthday."

MadimetjaMLekgoro responded:

"Beautiful family and O gole O gole ngwana Monareng.

@MsRabe_ commented:

"So beautiful."

ShibuBapela replied:

" You're blessed, sesi👏."

Greenworldhealthproduct said:

"Happy Belated birthday to my daughter. I hope you enjoyed your birth with my grandchildren."

Gospel Singer Winnie Mashaba's Latest Photo with her Kids on her Birthday Gets SA Talking

Source: Instagram

Mzansi marvels as gospel star Winnie Mashaba shows off her stunning mansion

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Winnie Mashaba gave her online community a quick tour of her stunning mansion.

The renowned gospel singer showed off her gorgeous house, saying it would be her retirement home.

Mzansi marvelled at Winnie's stunning home and sang her praises for her years of hard work.

Source: Briefly News