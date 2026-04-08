Mrs Bullock posted a video of herself living it up in her living room to celebrate Easter

She showed her method of celebration, saying that this was what she would be doing next to the empty tomb, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus

South Africans fell in love with her energy immediately, with many saying they wanted to be invited to her church

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Mrs Bullock is celebrating Easter. Images: @Mrs Bullock

Source: Facebook

Not everyone celebrates Easter the same way, but Mrs Bullock's version had Mzansi wishing they were in her living room. The Gauteng content creator, known for her dancing videos on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, posted a video on 1 April 2026 of herself. She was dressed in a beautiful outfit, complete with matching heels and a dishcloth in hand. She moved from side to side, fully in her element, celebrating Easter with the kind of joy that is hard not to smile at. She shared that the dancing was her way of celebrating next to the empty tomb and the resurrection of Jesus on Easter Monday.

Why Easter Monday is celebrated with such joy

Easter Monday is the day after Easter Sunday and marks the celebration of Jesus rising from the dead. It is one of the most important events in the Christian faith. For many believers, it is a deeply joyful time.

Churches across South Africa hold special services, families gather, and for people like Mrs Bullock, the celebration spills right into the living room. The energy she brought to her video was very much in that spirit, full of gratitude and pure excitement about what the day represents.

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Watch the Facebook clip below:

Mzansi catches Mrs Bullock's Easter vibes

South Africans were fully on board on Mrs B's train from the first second:

@Yamkela Langa Jojo said:

"Yes girl! Uvukile! The tomb is empty! Wena, you get it. I like you!"

@Zikhona Ka Nqula wrote:

"I would like to invite you to my church, Shalom Temple, all expenses paid. Cause what!"

@Nondumiso Malinga added:

"Hope the church you go to gives you the vibes you deserve, my sweetheart. Rhythm is you, and you are rhythm."

@Muwedziwazwothe Singo wrote:

"Ma'am this is my first impression of you."

@Amanda Makhala added:

"You are definitely one of us, Mrs B."

@Tshego Ledwaba said:

"I will be right there next to you, Mrs B."

@Siyandiswa Zenani wrote:

"You gained a new follower."

@Judith Madilonga asked:

"I did not see voshoo. Did I?"

@Khanyiso Lennox Mdlankomo added:

"Wena, you are the NtenteDance."

@Karin van Zyl said:

"Yes, shame here!"

Mrs Bullock is dancing in her living room. Images: @Mrs Bullock

Source: Facebook

More on SA Easter moments

Briefly News recently reported on SAPS making thousands of arrests during the Easter weekend crackdown.

recently reported on SAPS making thousands of arrests during the Easter weekend crackdown. A Cape Town woman dropped a very big surprise on her mother during an Easter family get-together, and the reaction from everyone in the room was absolutely beautiful.

Motorists stuck at the Kranskop over Easter weekend got an unexpected gift from the toll plaza, and Mzansi celebrated.

Source: Briefly News