A South African woman studying in South Korea visited a restaurant serving South African food and shared her honest opinion

She ordered pap, boerewors, coleslaw, green beans with onions and a meat platter

South Africans shared how they could already tell just from looking at the way she ate the pap left them doubting the food

An SA woman posing for photos. Images: @clerency_13

Source: TikTok

There is nothing like home food, and @clerency_13 found that out the hard way. The South African woman, who shares content about her life studying in South Korea, posted a video on 31 March 2026 from inside a restaurant called Braai Republic in Korea. She and her friend ordered the same meal, which included pap, boerewors, coleslaw, green beans with onions and a lamb platter. She explained that beef was unavailable on the day.

SA food in Korea does not quite hit the same

She started with the pap. One bite and she knew. It did not taste like the South African version at all, and she said so clearly, though she was not rude about it. The boerewors was a better experience, and she seemed fairly happy with that. The coleslaw got a laugh out of her. She chewed, paused and moved on.

The green beans and onions she was not keen on at first, but after her friend encouraged her to try them, she gave them a proper go and admitted they were actually not bad, describing them as having a sweet and sour taste. When the video ended, she was back home, and she mentioned that she and her friend ended up talking so much during the meal that she forgot to review the meat platter properly. Her overall verdict on Braai Republic was honest. She really expected more, and what she got did not measure up to the real thing.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

SA relates to Korean braai restaurant review

People in the comments were sympathetic and very funny about what TikToker @clerency_13 had to go through:

@TlegoR wrote:

"I wasted 70k lapho."

@PalesaEnhle added:

"Yho that coleslaw is a mess."

@nummadonga said:

"Clearly the pap is not make sho."

@King Edward asked:

"Iphi Kota?"

@Promqueen_zulu said:

"Sorry the food wasn't a 10 but at least wena umuhle 10 times."

@kgao2025 wrote:

"Yaa it looks watery, but the secret is in the taste."

@진희 asked:

"Hey Sis, if you don't mind me asking, did you get your spectacles in Korea or South Africa? I am thinking of visiting an optometrist here."

A young SA woman in Korea. Images: @clerency_13

Source: TikTok

More on SA food and culture moments

Briefly News recently reported on an American man who tried to read his Afrikaner wife's recipe and got very confused by one ingredient name.

recently reported on an American man who tried to read his Afrikaner wife's recipe and got very confused by one ingredient name. A woman was filmed kneeling to serve her husband at every meal, and the debate it started in the comments had people choosing different sides.

An Afrikaans granny shared her pap tert recipe and the way it looked coming out of the oven had Mzansi demanding an invitation to dinner.

Source: Briefly News