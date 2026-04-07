A content creator was praised for being a loving husband after he showed the respectful manner in which his wife treats him

The TikTok clip, which features the woman kneeling while serving her husband, sparked an online debate about traditional love languages

Social media users were impressed by the display of submission and noted that such respect is often a reflection of a husband’s good treatment

A local man went viral after sharing the kingly treatment he receives from his wife at home. Image: @karabogoofy

Source: TikTok

A local man sparked a conversation online after showcasing his wife’s unique love language.

The clip was shared on TikTok by user @karabogoofy on 6 April 2026, where it gained massive engagement with over 400 viewers commenting on the woman's moving actions.

The man filmed his wife, bringing a plate of samp vegetables and meat, and as soon as she got closer to him, she knelt to hand him the tray. She came back again with another tray, which she stared at once she placed it on the tray.

The wife shows respect while serving the man

The kingly treatment continued as the woman brought another tray with a bowl and a drink, while TikTok user @karabogoofy lay in the veranda, clearly enjoying being spoiled by his woman. In the comment section, the lucky man boasted that he was receiving the treatment meal after meal.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves the respectful wife

The clip went viral, gaining 690K views and hundreds of comments from social media users who mostly loved the respect shown by the wife to her husband. Many viewers said the woman was reciprocating the kind of love and care the husband was showing her, with her love language, food. Some assured the man that he scored big by marrying the woman, asking her not to mess up. Others, however, said they would never kneel for a man, with one user calling herself too stubborn for that.

Many viewers lauded the display of traditional values. Image: @karabogoofy

Source: UGC

User @king shared:

"My first wife was doing it exactly this way, but I left her, and I don't know the reason."

User @_fifi_Wale commented:

"Clearly, you guys have never been treated right 😭, and that’s sad. I did this for my partner without him asking. That man took care of me, loved and respected me, and I never lacked anything. When he'like that, you'll just see yourself doing it😌❤️."

User @LintleR said:

"My stubbornness would never allow me🤣!"

User @Thabang Papala added:

"Bro, don't fumble! You are beyond blessed. Take care of her, please."

User @Zolile Shaun Ngcane added:

"🔥When the universe decides to align with your vibration and sends you your rightful partner instead of nonsense."

User @ZQ Duduzile🇿🇦 commented:

"Ukuhlaba ngedolo phasi soze (I would never go down on my knees), even my husband for 10 years knows."

3 Briefly News articles about marriages

An American couple who permanently relocated to Cape Town questioned their decision after visiting Durban and being captivated by its unique charm and rich culture.

A local woman shared that marriage and late-night grooves don't mix, asking who would protect the wife at home from criminals if a man was out at night.

A heartbroken wife shared a post about the end of her 16-year marriage after her husband left her for another woman, and Mzansi rallied to comfort her.

Source: Briefly News