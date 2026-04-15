A young man left viewers divided after sharing the calm reaction he received from his mother after sending her a large sum of money

The video was shared on TikTok, where the online community analysed the texts between the parent and child

Social media users debated the mother’s nonchalant response, and many expected a bigger acknowledgement for the huge amount

A local man shared a screengrab showing an immediate payment of R20k sent to his mother’s account. Image: @_mashaba3

Source: TikTok

A KwaZulu-Natal young professional’s generous gesture of sending R20K to his mother became a talking point after she showed no excitement about the funds.

The clip was shared on Tiktok by @_mashaba3 on 22 March 2026, where viewers debated the mom's casual reaction to the huge amount of money sent to her.

The creator showed off a screen grab of R20K, which he sent to his mother's Capitec account before showing their WhatsApp conversation. He then texted her asking if she received the payment notification for the money he sent. The mom responded, informing him that she had not. TikTok user @_mashaba3 then shared the screengrab he took, showing that the amount was an immediate payment sent on 21 March 2026. To his surprise, his mother sent three thumbs-up emojis acknowledging receipt of the funds.

The balance between family duty and financial growth

Black tax is the ongoing financial support that professionals of colour often provide to their extended families to address historical economic imbalances. While this practice acts as an important form of social security and uplifts entire communities, it can place a heavy burden on individuals trying to grow their wealth. According to Investec, this law of sacrifice is rooted in cultural duty and the desire to change a family’s destiny. It, however, requires financial planning to ensure that supporting loved ones do not completely derail a professional’s personal long-term stability.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA discusses the mother's response to the payment notification

The clip gained massive views and comments from social media users who were stunned by the mom's response to seeing the payment notification. Many viewers called her nonchalant, saying they expected some kind of acknowledgement and appreciation for the son's kind deed. Some defended the mom; they said she probably did not see the amount and thought it was R200. Others praised the creator and assured him that God would bless him more for sharing what he had with his mother.

Viewers labelled the mother's reaction as nonchalant, given the significant amount of money sent. Image: @_mashaba3

Source: TikTok

User @KayRams said:

"There's a fine line between nonchalant and just plain ungratefulness🤷🏽‍♀️."

Vuyiswa_m commented:

"No, shame akabonanga (she didn't see it properly) 😭🤞🏾 ngeke akabonanga (there's no way), maybe she thought it’s R200 or something."

User @Kholeka Sibiya shared:

"My heart would be so broken 😭. Phephisa bhuti (sorry brother)."

User @OratileBome added:

"Parents are so nonchalant, yoh 😭."

User @Precate Mbewe said:

"Parenting abazali is hard! Imagine a whole thumbs up. You did well ❤️."

User @Sihle Buthelezi commented:

"No guys, umama ubonge ngokufona, angithi bhuti (the mom showed her gratitude by calling, isn't that so my brother) 🥰?"

3 Brief news articles about kind deeds

A 28-year-old man, identified as Afande Moses, built a house for his stepfather, who raised him, touching the hearts of many social media users.

A broke student used her last money to buy a KFC meal for a homeless woman who had not eaten in two days, leaving many social media users touched.

A kind-hearted final-year student went shopping for groceries and toiletries for 10 homeless people, driving around to find them and giving each their bag, inspiring many online.

Source: Briefly News