A young varsity student touched the hearts of many social media users after sharing a kind gesture on her TikTok account

The hun also detailed that what she was doing was something she had been doing for a while as helping others fulfils her

The online community praised her for her generosity, and many sent blessings her way

A kind-hearted student used her money to buy food for people she did not know. Image: @planettobii

Source: TikTok

A third-year student shared a video of herself buying food for ten homeless people, showing that one does not need millions in the bank to start making a difference to those around them.

The gorgeous young lady shared the video on her TikTok account under her user handle @planettobii, detailing that she was returning from church with her man when they went to get the groceries for others.

An act of kindness on full display

In the video, the hun and her man go to a Checkers store, picking items such as tin foods, maize meal, fruits, pads for women, and toiletries. The couple then drives around, stopping at corners where they spot people and even at a traffic stop.

Watch the video below:

The act of kindness touch many hearts

The clip attracted almost 500 social media comments praising the gorgeous young lady's generosity. More people promised to start helping others with food and other necessities.

User @CeeCee Z added:

"This is so beautiful!🥺 I’ve been meaning to do the same thing but fearful that. I don’t have enough for all the people I need to help”. This helped me hao a different perspective 🥹 thank you."

User @Daniella D commented:

"I’m speechless, may God give you more than what you have now. As He says in his word, he who waters will be watered. May God, who is not beholden to anyone remember you and bless you abundantly❤️."

User @kgalalelo_moduka shared:

"This is so beautiful, may God’s grace continue to be upon you and may he bless your heart!❤️."

User @lathi said:

"So sweet🥹."

User @Montlenyana added:

"Ohh Tobi, may the lord keep on blessing you🥺."

User @Ndivhuwo shared:

"Oh my God🥺 I’ve also wanted to do same thing, I also don’t have much, but I want to cook and dish up for people. 🙏thanks for inspiring us."

