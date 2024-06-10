A local man was an instant hit with his followers and other TikTok users due to his good-naturedness and kind spirit

User @savage.shayan posted a video of himself preparing a hearty home-cooked meal before going out into the streets and giving it to the homeless

The online user gained admiration and drew praise from his more than 75 000 followers on the video-sharing platform

A content creator with a knack for generosity has gone viral for his selfless spirit, with a video showing him cooking and giving away food to the needy on the streets. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

A generous spirit extends beyond one's means to give. This simple yet powerful philosophy was the overarching message in a widely-viewed TikTok video showing a man preparing a hearty meal.

Finding and feeding the needy

Not long after, the account user, @savage.shayan, is seen driving around, parking and giving home-cooked meals — likely their first of the day — to poor, homeless people.

He captioned the one-minute clip:

"Sometimes those who give the most are the ones with the least to spare — Mike McIntyre."

In the video, which has nearly one million views, Savage Sayanza is seen cooking rice and a chicken neck stew with carrots, potatoes, beef soya mince and a generous sprinkle of spices.

After dishing up the food in polystyrene clamshell takeaway ccontainers, he neatly loads it into his car and drives to his intended destination.

There, the generous soul gives a plate to each person coming up to him.

At some point, he steps out of the car and hands more people food, some of whom had been wrapped in blankets to shield themselves from the cold weather in the street.

Mzansi feeling warm and fuzzy

In addition to the high view count, the post scored over 94 000 likes, 600 shares, almost 2 800 bookmarks and 2 700 comments.

Briefly News took a deep dive into the flood of reactions to unearth the most interesting views.

@Fikakahle Nzuza said:

"God bless you, bro. Akwandisele lapho othathe khona (may your bounty increase)."

@Phumzile Laticia asked:

"Shayan, how do we donate? This is a beautiful movement, my brother."

@AV offered:

"If you're in Johannesburg, can I please buy and send you some groceries for your next giving?"

@AMLOUW noted:

"One morning I found a homeless man going through our garbage, and told him to wait while I quickly made food and coffee."

