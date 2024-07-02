“It’s Only the Beginning”: Mzansi Applauds Woman’s Inspiring Home Glow-Up Video

A local woman shared her home's glow-up in a 'How it started vs how it's going' video on her TikTok account

The lady went from sleeping on a floor with no cupboard space to having a comfy bed and an entertainment area

The TikTok video uplifted many social media users in the comment section, who responded with positivity

People took inspiration from a woman who showed how she elevated her humble living space. Images: @mmabotshelomacwaca

A woman struck positivity in people's hearts when she shared how she started from humble beginnings to having a space she can properly call home.

Taking to her TikTok account, app user @mmabotshelomacwaca shared with netizens a look at the single-room living area where she used to live. The local woman had no proper bed and possibly used a thin mattress to make herself comfortable on the floor.

At the foot of the makeshift bed was a camping chair near a power outlet and a small heater to keep herself warm. On the other side of the room, @mmabotshelomacwaca showed an area where she kept her shoes, a suitcase filled with clothes and other bags for storage.

The video then cuts to @mmabotshelomacwaca's current living situation, which is a step up from the previous one. She now has a bed and a stylish headboard, a TV, an L-shaped couch, a coffee table, a rug, and more to give her place a homey effect.

Watch the home glow-up video below:

Online community members praise woman's home glow-up

@mmabotshelomacwaca's TikTok video caught many people's attention and warmed their hearts.

Filled with gratitude, @mihlali12345 commented:

"Thank you for giving me hope through it all."

@howard3232 told the homeowner:

"One thing about humble beginnings is things turn out exactly as per your vision. You appreciate and strive more. Keep it moving. It's only the beginning. Take care."

@marhadebebhucwa also shared their positivity in the comment section:

"Seeing progress makes me so happy. Congratulations, sis."

@omosexy_2 shared their happiness for the woman:

"I'm truly inspired! I love it for you, stranger. I always love realistic hard work."

Woman's 'How it started vs how it's going' video humbles South Africans

In a similar article, Briefly News reported about a local social media user who had fellow X users in their feels when she shared personal details of the circumstances affecting her life.

@ZamakonkeK posted photos demonstrating a slight improvement in her living situation since first arriving at the room she occupies.

