A local social media user had fellow Twitter users in their feels when she shared intimate details of the circumstances affecting her life

@ZamakonkeK posted pics demonstrating a slight improvement in her living situation since first arriving at the room she occupies

The post caught the attention of Mzansi as messages of encouragement flooded her mentions, while others shared similar experiences

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzansi hearts are going out to a local woman who was brave enough to head to social media to bare some deeply personal circumstances.

Amid the fanfare of a stream of posts flooding the Twitter streets showing peeps moving up in the world and flexing keys to new apartments and homes, others find themselves sitting on the opposite end of the scale.

A local tweep has opened up about her life on the timeline. Image: @ZamakonkeK

Source: Twitter

@ZamakonkeK shared an image showing her most humble living conditions and the progress, although unnoticeable to the untrained eye, she's made in the time she's born her reality.

read:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"How it started vs how it's going! I'm getting there."

The first image shows a sparsely occupied room with a few dribs and drabs comprising a luggage bag, handbag, dishes, a pot and a double spiral hot plate stove. A small sheet seems to have been placed directly on the floor with a towel folded and placed on one end of it, indicating where she sleeps.

Another image, capturing much of the same belongings, shows one obvious difference: a sponge that now serves as a bed, making for improved sleeping conditions at the least.

In a follow-up tweet, she wrote:

"So, I got here in January, and the room was empty. No bed, curtains, or whatever. Just a room. The other lady offered me curtains, and [a] guy in the same complex offered me a sponge. I've never been so grateful as such in my life (sic). Abantu bayaphila la ngaphandle."

At the time of publishing, the tweet had 13 000 likes, was nearing 1 000 retweets and attracted more than 220 comments. Some locals expressed scepticism over the improvement the woman was highlighting, while others shared similar life experiences.

Locals chip in on struggle

Briefly News jumped into the comments to unearth more of what social networking users had to say.

@BlackOOOG wrote:

"In 2006, I slept outside Constitutional Hill in Jozi for 2 weeks. I had R1800 on me and the person supposed to give me accommodation switched fone off. I would bathe at corner Edith Cavell and Esselen. The third week I got to an interview and killed it. We have to start from the bottom."

@babakaslindi said:

"You not alone Bru. I'm in that progress I left a relationship of 10 years I only took my clothes and left everything I worked for Bru but now I [have] a bed and wardrobe."

@BoityBell added:

"You remind me of myself, but because GOD & Ancestors are here, a guy came by, told me ukuthi he's going back home & literally gave me half of his belongings... At that time I can buy a bed only, or a mattress then the basics. Yhoo, that Guy."

Source: Briefly News