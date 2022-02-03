A proud online user shared a post showing off his new humble home on his social media recently

The new home owner @___onalenna posted a photo holding keys in the neat kitchen of his place on Twitter

The inspiring post left his followers feeling proud of his milestone and congratulated the young man

In keeping with the new home owner buzz on the social media streets, a proud online user @___onalenna took to Twitter to share his delight in showing off an image of humble home.

The man shared a photo showing his kitchen while holding his house keys. His shack looks squeaky clean as all his appliances are sparking and placed neatly. It was clear to see the homeowner took immense pride in the abode.

He captioned the post:

“Ngicela nithi hooray (please say hooray). New year, New blessings.”

While there were a few unnecessarily negative comments, many Saffas congratulated the man on his personal milestone.

Check out some of their comments on the tweet below:

@mya_syah reacted:

“Congratulations. Please don't get too comfortable there.”

@Maselelo_Kgoale commented:

“I already like 2022.”

@Mbbaarrlliii replied:

“Can we not hate for 1 sec? A "congrats” would be nice.”

@kettyZuma said:

“Nazoke usebenzile.”

@TauSuzan reacted:

“Neatness is the first thing I noticed!”

@nsikemkhize said:

“Ngicela kuzopheka uphuthu kulelobhodwe (can I please come cook milelie pap in that pot.”

@Lobeko_Thato wrote

“Who keeps everything so shiny, I have so much respect.”

@WThenjwayo commented:

“I like a man who knows how to clean their space. Nice.”

@BantobetseKim said:

“Your space is so organised. Congratulations.”

