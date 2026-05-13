Legendary Muvhango and Binnelanders actress Gontse Ntshegang had social media buzzing when photos of her daughter trended on X

Ntshegang is famously known for playing a psychotic police officer in Skeem Saam

Fans of the actress and the SABC1 soapie took to social media on Wednesday, 13 May 2026, to comment on her pics with her daughter

Photos of 'Skeem Saam' actress Gontse Ntshegang and her daughter get SA talking. Images: TheMarketTheatre and SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Former Skeem Saam actress Gontse Ntshegang went viral on social media this week when photos of her daughter were shared online.

Ntshegang is famously known for starring opposite Alfred Magongwa (Putla Sehlapelo) as Sergeant Rea Rathebe on the educational soapie.

The actress and her daughter are the latest stars to trend after former Skeem Saam actress Shoki Mmola and her daughters at the SAFTs this year.

Social media user LehulaMary posted photos of the actress with her daughter on her X account on Wednesday, 13 May 2026.

She captioned the post: "Did you know that Sergeant Rathebe from Skeem Saam is actually Juss Gigi's mom?"

Entertainment news channel Buzz Life News also shared photos of the actress with her daughter, DJ Juss Gigi, on its X account on Wednesday, 13 May 2026.

Skeem Saam fans comment on the photos

@TshidiPruddie said:

"They look alike and their smiles too."

@LehulaMary reacted:

"Yes, that’s actually the last time I watched Skeem Saam. Juss Gigi's real name is Gosiame."

@nonz_nonie reacted:

"Ah, my cookist. I don't trust this meal."

@LehulaMary wrote:

"I’m not cooking."

@Khensi_20 replied:

"Nope, I don’t know."

@LehulaMary responded:

"She used to post her on TikTok."

@LehulaMary said:

"Real talk …She used to make TikToks with her back in 2023."

@nobukhosi_renee reacted:

"Mamazala kaZeus."

@LehulaMary commented:

"Ba jola? All along, I thought he was my male bestie."

@Big_Safe36 said:

"I had a crush on the mother, now I’m transferring it to the daughter."

@iMama_Le_1111 wrote:

"And she’s associated with MySol. The daughter, that it?"

@LouisBlanco_ asked:

"Which story did she act on again? Her face looks familiar."

@ReallyUndecided said:

"Her mother used to be my crush."

@k_isabel101 responded:

"She has a daughter?"

@FezileMatl69967 commented:

"The daughter looks like Mama Joyce Skefu."

@markmute_ said:

"I'm scared of this serial killer."

@ThugPassion06 wrote:

"They look good."

@veneration1 replied:

"Eh, her mother is dangerous."

@HomeAwayWin wrote:

"I knew she was a nepo baby."

@Blanco_Flex replied:

"Heban ke ngwana (child of) Rathebe, the serial killer?"

@bouga_92 responded:

"She’s from Meadowlands."

@Reginaldo_97 said:

"On frame 4, Gigi looks like Joyce Skefu, aka Doris."

@dibeni_ wrote:

"Is that Celia Kunutu?"

@Mudinda13 said:

"This one thinks she is beautiful."

Former 'Skeem Saam' actress Gontse Ntshegang and her daughter trend. Image: MetroFMSA

Source: Twitter

Actor Malibongwe Ndwaba bids farewell to Skeem Saam as Mr Xulu

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular actor Malibongwe Ndwaba, who played a prisoner and a teacher on Skeem Saam, has bid farewell to the show.

The fan-favourite actor confirmed his departure from the show on his Instagram account.

Fans of the soapie commented on his social media post on Wednesday, 6 May 2026.

Source: Briefly News