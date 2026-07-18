A toddler in a South African garden spotted a vervet monkey perched in a nearby tree and went in for a closer look

The monkey wasted no time snatching the boy's lollipop right out of his hand, leaving him in tears

South Africans online could not stop laughing at the little one's very relatable encounter with local wildlife

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A toddler's curious approach to a garden visitor turned into a lesson he will not forget in a hurry. Posted by TikTok account @grownupsdiaries on 4 July 2026, the clip shows a young boy in a green t-shirt, patterned shorts, and orange crocs cautiously making his way towards a vervet monkey sitting in a tree at the edge of a grassy garden.

A monkey took a lollipop from a little boy in a video. Image: @grownupsdiaries

Source: TikTok

What started as wide-eyed exploration quickly unravelled. The monkey spotted its opportunity and helped itself to the boy's lollipop. The little one was left crying, completely blindsided by the swap.

In true toddler fashion, the tears did not last long. Moments later, he was back at the tree, arms stretched upward, seemingly determined to retrieve what was his or at least get another look at the culprit. The clip by @grownupsdiaries resonated with South Africans who know all too well that local wildlife plays by its own rules. Watch the monkey make its move below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi reacts to the great lollipop heist

South Africans in the comments on @grownupsdiaries' TikTok were thoroughly entertained. The little boy may have lost his lollipop, but he gained the internet's heart. Read the comments below:

@Kayleen Ariana said:

"Lol am I evil for laughing 😂"

@sponge wrote:

"My looollipoooop 🤣"

@Prince Munyai laughed:

"But he's the one who gave them mos 😂"

@ThabiiM joked:

"That's how guys are, they don't see the value of their girlfriends until they lose them, then they cry🤣"

@King Breezy offered some perspective:

"Sharing is caring mos"

@Zuka added:

"Valuable life lessons learnt 😁"

@King_Pin gave the boy his flowers:

"But he's brave, I wouldn't face those things at that age 😂"

Other Briefly News stories about animals

A TikTok video featuring a woman who set up a prank for a local monkey by taping a banana to a window, exposing the animal's confusion with clear barriers.

A comical confrontation between two men and an angry goat in South Africa prompted a flood of humorous commentary from viewers.

There is a newly confirmed monkey species with striking pinkish-orange lips found in the forests of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Source: Briefly News