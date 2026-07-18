Minnie Dlamini has posted a series of sultry photos on Instagram on Friday, 17 July 2026

The TV presenter had previously faced backlash for similar skin-baring content, but this post drew thousands of admiring reactions

Somizi's humorous comment on the post quickly became one of the most-talked-about responses online

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Minnie Dlamini's sultry pictures had the internet ablaze. Image: minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

South African TV star Minnie Dlamini remains unbothered. The television presenter and media personality shared new photographs on Instagram on Friday, 17 July 2026, captioned simply "Waiting for Godot."

Minnie has built a reputation for her bold, sultry visual aesthetic on social media, which has previously drawn criticism from followers who felt she showed too much skin.

Her posts were captioned, "Waiting for Godot."

Many local stars praised Minnie Dlamini for remaining confident in her skin. The most liked response came from television personality Somizi Mhlongo, who dropped a pun that stopped the scrolling: "Change yo name to Tie coz ur sitting on the necks."

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Another TV personality, Liesl Laurie, kept it simple with a string of heart-eyes emojis, a sentiment shared by thousands in the comment section.

Mzansi reacts to Minnie's post

Fans were equally vocal in their praise. Below are some of the standout reactions:

@zamvilakazi: "Hhayi MINNIE MNTANAM, cos clearly you're not my age! 😍🔥🔥"

@jc_lebeau_eran_: "Divine Minnie ✌🏽✨💜💕"

@sizwe.sama: "Intombi yomZulu 😍😍😍😍"

@lakhe_91photographyL "Constant foot on the necks 🙌🏽😤😮‍💨🔥

@shashinaidoo: "Holy smokes 🔥 sometimes I forget how beautiful you are."

@tshego_ramz: "You radiate so much confidence and grace ✨"

@leratoletsoso stated: "I'm so jealous sana because what do you even mean?"

Despite a long history of criticism aimed at her boldness online, Minnie continues to post on her own terms, and her audience continues to show up for it in numbers that speak for themselves.

Minnie Dlamini's hot snaps trend

In a previous report from Briefly News, Minnie Dlamini won hearts with the hot photos she shared on her Instagram page. The personality wore a daring red two-piece swimsuit as she enjoyed the little bit of sunshine left as the country heads into winter.

The internet had plenty to say, with some men being downright thirsty.

Source: Briefly News