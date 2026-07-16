Former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Lerato Modise joined The Up Podcast as a new co-host

Modise is set on tackling controversial topics and uncomfortable truths alongside co-hosts Dezz Lee, Palesa Legodi, Thuli Mkhonza and Paki Lawu

The Up Close network co-founder, Nigel Taku, praised Modise's natural ability to captivate and engage audiences

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Former BBM star Lerato Modise has joined 'The Up Podcast' as a new co-host. Image: leratomodiseworldwide

Source: Instagram

Lerato Modise is stepping into a new chapter in her career. The former Big Brother Mzansi housemate has officially joined The Up Podcast as a co-host, with Episode 77 set to drop on Friday, 16 July 2026 at 2 pm.

Modise steps into a panel that already includes Dezz Lee, Palesa Legodi, Thuli Mkhonza and Paki Lawu. Together, the group will dig into controversial topics and the kind of uncomfortable conversations that get people talking. It is a natural fit for someone who made waves on reality television with her sharp opinions and unapologetic personality. The announcement, teased on Instagram by the podcast's account on Thursday, 15 July, quickly drew excitement from followers who have been eager to see Modise back in the spotlight.

Sharing her excitement about the new role, Modise said she is excited about this because she is passionate about holding meaningful conversations that make people think, laugh, and feel uncomfortable. Modise said she and her co-hosts are "diving into all the controversial topics and uncomfortable truths."

Fans are eager to see their fave doing her thing, with many backing her addition to he pocast.

@lifeafterbbmzansi: "Lerato is a good addition to this podcast"

@lydia.ncube: "My queen Rato 🧡🧡🧡"

@iiamtshire: "🔥🔥"

@khunjumodise: "Lerato 🔥🔥"

@sbongamlambo: "Now this is what I am talking about!!"

@rinkie682: "Lerato 🔥"

Former BBM star Lerato Modise has joined 'The Up Podcast' as a new host. Image: leratomodiseworldwide

Source: Instagram

Lerato Modise donates shoes

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lerato Modise gave back to the community of Vosloorus, East Rand, through her foundation, REMLEE Foundation.

Modise recently visited the Vosloorus Comprehensive School and Manzini Primary, where she donated essential items to those in need. In a press release, it was disclosed that this initiative with Modie was in partnership with Starcham's Faith Foundation. They donated school shoes and essential hygiene products such as sanitary pads, face cloths, toothbrushes, roll-on deodorant, and body lotion.

Source: Briefly News