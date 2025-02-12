The former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Lerato Modise gave back to the community of Vosloorus, East Rand

Modise recently visited the Vosloorus Comprehensive School and Manzini Primary, where she donated essential items to those in need

In a press release shared with Briefly News, it was disclosed that this initiative with Modie was in partnership with Starcham's Faith Foundation

Lerato Modise gave back to the community. Image: Supplied

The South African reality TV star Lerato Modise stepped in for all the children who needed essential items.

Recently, the former Big Brother Mzansi housemate Lerato Modise gave back to the community of Vosloorus through her foundation REMLEE Foundation.

Modise, who previously broke up with her partner and fellow Big Brother Mzansi's former house, Papa Ghost, stayed true to her mission of uplifting young minds and making sure they have every essential item they need.

On her recent visit to Manzini Primary School and Vosloorus Comprehensive School, Modise donated school shoes and essential hygiene products such as sanitary pads, face cloths, toothbrushes, roll-on deodorant, and body lotion.

Lerato Modise partners with Starcham's Faith Foundation

In a press release shared with Briefly News, it was stated that the reality TV star and activist partnered with Starcham's Faith Foundation for this initiative in which they aimed to give support and also restore the dignity to learned who come from underprivileged backgrounds.

The statement reads:

"With every item, it was carefully arranged and handed over by the reality TV star. Modie's heart overflowed with compassion as she continued to put smiles on these children's faces which would light up their day and they would also grow their self-esteem with the improved hygiene items and the relief of all the families that struggle to make ends meet.

"Lerato Modise didn't only donate supplies, she also gifted dignity, health and hope though these thoughtful items. Through the REMLEE Foundation, she continues to turn her vision into action, proving that true impact comes from consistent efforts to uplift those in need."

Former ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ star Lerato Modise gave back to the community. Image: Supplied

