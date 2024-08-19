Big Brother Mzansi stars Papa Ghost and Lerato Modise decided to call it quits and breakup

The two stars were allegedly dating for eight months before they decided to parted ways

A close friend of Lerato shared that the two looked good together, and when they broke up, they tried to keep it a secret

Papa Ghost and Lerato Modise broke up. Image: papa.ghost/leratomodiseworldwide

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi stars Lerato Modise and Papa Ghost's romantic relationship seemed rocky.

Lerato Modise and Papa Ghost break up

Reality TV stars Papa Ghost and Lerato Modise shook things up on Big Brother Mzansi. The two were inseparable during the show, and when Modise exited BB Mzansi, they reunited outside and started dating.

According to ZiMoja, a close friend of Lerato, shared that they never thought she would find love in the BB Mzansi house.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The source said:

"They looked so good together. Papa Ghost is a musician and a writer, and she makes these amazing puzzles for children with special needs. The two just worked so well together for some time."

The close friend further shared that the two broke up in July and wanted to keep their breakup a secret after they had been dating for eight months:

"When a relationship does not work. It has to end. They parted ways in July. It's almost a month now. They tried to keep it a secret, but you can only hide it for so long. Things didn't work out, and it happened."

Speaking to the publication, Modise confirmed that they did part ways, mentioning that these things happen and are also humans.

Lerato said:

"It's sad, but these things happen. We are all humans, and only time will tell you now."

Mich Mazibuko demands refund from Big Brother Mzansi

In more Big Brother Mzansi updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mishack "Mich" Mazibuko demanding a refund from the competition. This comes after the former contestant was evicted from the house, much to his and his fans' surprise:

"I want a refund because when we spoke, you told me that I would go home with R2M."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News