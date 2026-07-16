A young South African girl shared a bubbly Pick n Pay haul video from her bedroom, showing off clothing and snacks

She scored a pair of brown-and-pink sneakers marked down from R240 to R120, along with Takis chips and iced coffee cups

South Africans fell in love with her charm and candid multilingual delivery, flooding the comments with praise

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Young girl's Pick n Pay haul amuses Mzansi. Image: @sueeve.lottering

Source: TikTok

A young South African girl won the internet over with her cheerful Pick n Pay haul video, posted on TikTok on 2 July 2026 by @sueeve.lottering.

She unpacked a plastic Pick n Pay bag as she bounced between English and Afrikaans.Her finds ranged from instant noodles and bubblegum to iced coffee tumblers and a bag of Takis. The real crowd-pleaser, though, was a pair of brown-and-pink sneakers she had snapped up for R120, marked down from R240. She also pulled out a pair of baggy pants, rounding off a haul that proved you do not need a big budget to come home feeling like you scored.

TikTok Transformed the Shopping Haul Trend

Haul videos have evolved from early YouTube content into a major TikTok phenomenon. Experts say the platform’s endless scrolling format amplifies the excitement of discovery, turning each video into a surprise. The appeal lies in novelty, allowing users to constantly explore new products, trends and shopping experiences without feeling tied to one item.

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View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the young PnP haul queen

South Africans flooded the page with love and laughter:

@jessking-Lange18:

"drank winkel 😂😂" ("drink shop")

@Lexxi:

"my 2 stanleys.... isi regte stanleys nie 🤭😂" ("they're not real Stanleys")

@zanny:

"I don't know man I really enjoyed this 🥹❤️"

@Nabie Sallie:

"jy is so oulik. Do wat you doing girl dont stop" (meaning "you are so cute")

@Alonso Pickard:

"Yes girl, can't wait for more content ❤️"

More Briefly News Stories on Hauls

A South African student showed how they stretched a R2,000 budget on groceries from Checkers and Woolworths, sparking conversations about shopping choices and the rising cost of living.

A South African mother's TikTok grocery haul bought with a R580 SASSA child support grant sparked debate after many moms questioned how she managed to stretch the money so far.

A Johannesburg woman amazed South Africans after revealing how she fed herself for an entire week using just R100, with her budget-friendly grocery haul and meal planning inspiring many to rethink affordable eating.

Source: Briefly News