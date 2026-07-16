“I Really Enjoyed This”: SA Girl’s Pick n Pay Haul With R120 Sneakers Amuses Mzansi
- A young South African girl shared a bubbly Pick n Pay haul video from her bedroom, showing off clothing and snacks
- She scored a pair of brown-and-pink sneakers marked down from R240 to R120, along with Takis chips and iced coffee cups
- South Africans fell in love with her charm and candid multilingual delivery, flooding the comments with praise
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A young South African girl won the internet over with her cheerful Pick n Pay haul video, posted on TikTok on 2 July 2026 by @sueeve.lottering.
She unpacked a plastic Pick n Pay bag as she bounced between English and Afrikaans.Her finds ranged from instant noodles and bubblegum to iced coffee tumblers and a bag of Takis. The real crowd-pleaser, though, was a pair of brown-and-pink sneakers she had snapped up for R120, marked down from R240. She also pulled out a pair of baggy pants, rounding off a haul that proved you do not need a big budget to come home feeling like you scored.
TikTok Transformed the Shopping Haul Trend
Haul videos have evolved from early YouTube content into a major TikTok phenomenon. Experts say the platform’s endless scrolling format amplifies the excitement of discovery, turning each video into a surprise. The appeal lies in novelty, allowing users to constantly explore new products, trends and shopping experiences without feeling tied to one item.
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View the TikTok video below:
Mzansi reacts to the young PnP haul queen
South Africans flooded the page with love and laughter:
@jessking-Lange18:
"drank winkel 😂😂" ("drink shop")
@Lexxi:
"my 2 stanleys.... isi regte stanleys nie 🤭😂" ("they're not real Stanleys")
@zanny:
"I don't know man I really enjoyed this 🥹❤️"
@Nabie Sallie:
"jy is so oulik. Do wat you doing girl dont stop" (meaning "you are so cute")
@Alonso Pickard:
"Yes girl, can't wait for more content ❤️"
More Briefly News Stories on Hauls
- A South African student showed how they stretched a R2,000 budget on groceries from Checkers and Woolworths, sparking conversations about shopping choices and the rising cost of living.
- A South African mother's TikTok grocery haul bought with a R580 SASSA child support grant sparked debate after many moms questioned how she managed to stretch the money so far.
- A Johannesburg woman amazed South Africans after revealing how she fed herself for an entire week using just R100, with her budget-friendly grocery haul and meal planning inspiring many to rethink affordable eating.
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.