Avela Njawuza, a Joburg content creator, walked 30 minutes to her local Shoprite with only R100 to spend

She bought chicken neck, chicken feet, gizzards, chicken livers, and a 2kg Tastic rice, spending R97.33 and still had change left

South Africans praised the method, saying meal planning is the real secret to stretching every rand

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Images of Avela Njawuza sourced from her social media. Images: Avela Njawuza

Source: Instagram

A Joburg content creator showed Mzansi that R100 can still go a long way at Shoprite. Avela Njawuza shared an Instagram post proving she could feed herself for a full week on a tight budget. She already had vegetables at home, including onions, tomatoes, and peppers.

Avela walked 30 minutes to her nearest Shoprite to make the shop. She bought a 2kg Tastic rice, chicken neck, chicken feet, gizzards, and chicken livers. Her total came to R97.33, and she walked away with change in her pocket.

A receipt that spoke louder than words

The Shoprite receipt showed she also saved R10 through her Xtra Savings card. She had already stocked up on vegetables, so the budget only needed to cover protein and a starch.

South Africans flooded the comments with their reactions to the post. Many people said the trick only works if you live alone and cook for one. Others said the real lesson was about planning meals before stepping into a shop.

One commenter said this is exactly why some households do a weekly grocery run instead of daily trips. People praised Avela for showing that discipline and planning can stretch a rand further than most expect.

Watch the video here:

More grocery hauls on Briefly News

A South African woman's recent Shoprite grocery haul caught attention on TikTok after she revealed the amount she spent on a few basic items.

After her R3,456 Woolies grocery haul went viral, South African TikToker Raphaella’s Kitchen came back swinging with a Checkers Sixty60 comparison.

A South African content creator shared a TikTok video on 26 May 2026 showing what R3,456 buys a family of four at Woolworths.

Source: Briefly News