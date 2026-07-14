The Migrant Workers Association of Lesotho alleged that Basotho citizens are being turned away at South African border posts without clear reasons

Lesotho relies heavily on South Africa for jobs, electricity, trade and economic opportunities, with thousands of Basotho workers living in the country through Lesotho Exemption Permits

South Africans online were divided over the claims, with some dismissing them and others cracking jokes about Lesotho's landlocked geography

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Rights organisation representing Basotho migrant workers has raised concerns. Image: @Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

A rights organisation representing Basotho migrant workers has raised the alarm over what it describes as unlawful entry refusals at South African border posts, saying the situation is leaving families separated and people unable to access healthcare, work and education.

The Migrant Workers Association of Lesotho (MWA-Ls) alleged that Basotho citizens are being denied entry at crossings including Maseru Bridge, Ficksburg, Caledonspoort and Van Rooyen’s Gate. The association claimed some are stamped “declared undesirable” or “refused entry” without written explanations or appeal opportunities. According to an IOL News report, shared on Facebook on 14 July 2026, it said the practice may breach SADC protocols and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights. The organisation noted:

"We are not asking for favours. We are demanding rights."

Lesotho’s deep dependence on South Africa

Lesotho, a mountainous landlocked country surrounded by South Africa, relies heavily on its neighbour for economic opportunities, energy and trade. Many Basotho migrate to South Africa for work, especially after the decline of Lesotho’s textile industry. South Africa also supplies Lesotho with electricity, while Lesotho provides water through major river systems. Recent extensions of Lesotho Exemption Permits have helped thousands of Basotho workers remain in South Africa legally.

View the Facebook post below:

South Africans respond with scepticism and humour

Reaction from South Africans on IOL News' page was largely dismissive, though some found humour in the situation:

Tamela Mashoene said:

"Lesotho is a country and not a province of South Africa."

Ndlela Tit wrote:

"Lesotho is a 'sovereign state', right...?"

Teboho Mokoena commented:

"BaSotho ba feng, Ba Lesotho? They have their own country."

Moabi Jerome Kele pushed back on the claims, writing:

"Le rata maka [you like to lie]. A day before yesterday I was in Lesotho. Basotho are welcome and are still coming to SA."

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Source: Briefly News