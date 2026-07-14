Anti-illegal immigration activist Jacinta Ngobese Zuma shared a viral video allegedly showing Africans being traded as slaves in Libya

Ngobese Zuma questioned why African countries condemning South Africa remained silent about the atrocities happening in Libya

Her post sparked a fierce debate on Pan-Africanism and the selective outrage directed at South Africa over its immigration crackdown

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma has spoken out about the viral video allegedly showing the African slave trade in Libya. Images: 2SABCNews/X and Jacinta MaNgobese Zuma

Source: Facebook

SOUTH AFRICA - March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese Zuma sparked a heated debate online after sharing a video on 13 July 2026 that allegedly shows African migrants being traded as slaves in Libya.

She used the post to challenge the silence of Pan-Africanists, NGOs, and other African nations who have been vocal in condemning South Africa over its treatment of undocumented immigrants.

Ngobese-Zuma questions why the selective outrage

Her post came at a charged moment on the continent. Following the 30 June 2026 protests in South Africa, which called for undocumented immigrants to leave the country and for authorities to speed up deportations, several African nations pushed back hard. Some countries composed songs condemning South Africa, with others labelling the movement as xenophobic and anti-African. Thousands of Malawian, Zimbabwean, and Nigerian nationals have since been repatriated, with some returning to their home countries voluntarily.

Against that backdrop, Ngobese Zuma posed a pointed question to her followers:

"Before you sleep let me show you these news coming out of Libya… there is slave trade of immigrants currently happening… WHERE IS THE OUTRAGE? Where are the Pan-Africanists? Where are the NGOs? Where are the other African countries composing songs of shame or disowning Libya???"

See the video here:

Social media reacts

Her post cut through social media and ignited a debate about whether the condemnation of South Africa was fair and consistent.

Thokozani Khohlw'ngifile Kubheka said:

"If it was South Africa the African countries will be singing xenophobia, afrophobia."

Vusi Veeto Msomi added:

"None of those are South Africans, what does that tell you."

Michael Worentetu offered a different take, saying:

"This video is a harsh reality check, those at home who want to embark on this journey should watch and learn, we can't afford to be ignorant."

Newton Njoroge cautioned:

"2 wrongs don't make a right Jacinta."

Bolaji Dada Oluwaseun simply responded:

"So terrible 😢"

Jacinta rejects xenophobia claims

Briefly News also reported that emotions ran high in Durban when March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma confronted Deutsche Welle correspondent Dianne Hawker over claims that the movement’s actions were xenophobic. The exchange quickly escalated into a heated back-and-forth, with Ngobese-Zuma rejecting the allegations and accusing the journalist of misrepresenting the group’s message.

Source: Briefly News