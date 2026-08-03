Entrepreneur Vusi Thembekwayo sparked debate after calling for retired Shoprite CEO Whitey Basson to be placed in charge of a failing government department

Thembekwayo shared the clip, arguing that South Africa needs to 'deracialise competence' in its public sector

The video also revealed that Basson's son Adrian runs Hungry Lion, now the largest chicken fast food chain in Zambia

Entrepreneur Vusi Thembekwayo. Images: @vusithembekwayo

Source: Instagram

SOUTH AFRICA — Entrepreneur and venture capitalist Vusi Thembekwayo has called on the government to place retired Shoprite CEO Whitey Basson in charge of one of South Africa's most dysfunctional departments, arguing that Home Affairs could be turned around within 12 months under his leadership.

Thembekwayo shared the clip on his Instagram page on 31 July 2026, drawing from an anecdote about a personal visit to Basson's office. He recalled being struck by the absence of a computer on Basson's desk and by the former retail executive's disarming, no-nonsense character.

"Just call me Whitey," Basson reportedly told him, prompting Thembekwayo to reply, "Okay, call me Blacky."

Thembekwayo's call to deracialise competence

The wider argument Thembekwayo made centred not on nostalgia but on what he described as a deliberate reluctance to deploy proven expertise on account of race. He said South Africa should "deracialise competence" and consider plugging individuals like Basson directly into underperforming government structures to drive reform.

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"I promise you, Home Affairs would work," he said in the clip.

Basson built Shoprite from an eight-store Western Cape grocery chain, acquired in 1979, into Africa's largest retail empire, currently valued at approximately R155 billion. He retired in 2016 and was succeeded by Pieter Engelbrecht. Shoprite has since recorded half-year sales exceeding R136 billion, consolidating its position as the continent's dominant food retailer.

Hungry Lion connection draws attention

Thembekwayo also highlighted Basson's son, Adrian, as evidence of a broader family talent for business. Adrian Basson runs Hungry Lion, which Thembekwayo described as "a small little chicken business" before noting that it is now the largest chicken fast food chain in Zambia and among the fastest-growing in both Namibia and South Africa.

The post drew swift engagement online, with followers largely agreeing with Thembekwayo's premise.

@oratile__ngcobo said:

"I 100% agree 🙌"

@ceebatheroyal_za commented:

"🔥🔥 His son killing it with the Hungry Lion fast food joint.💯"

@sugarmanghost added:

"Whitey Basson is the best!"

Retired Shoprite CEO Whitey Basson. Images: @vusithembekwayo

Source: Instagram

More on Home Affairs and governance

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Source: Briefly News