Stats SA's 2026 Mid-Year Population Estimates placed South Africa's total population at 63.52 million, with a steady annual growth rate of 1.20%

Gauteng absorbed the largest share of internal migrants, drawing in roughly 1.42 million people between 2021 and 2026

The white population remained the only demographic group recording a net emigration loss, with nearly 95,000 people leaving the country over five years

South Africa's population has climbed to 63.52 million people. The annual growth rate held steady at 1.20%, driven by birth rates that continue to outpace mortality figures.

South Africa's population is growing, with two provinces attracting the most people. Image: Ivy S/ Pexels

Source: UGC

According to Statistics South Africa's 2026 Mid-Year Population Estimates released on 31 July 2026. Black Africans make up the largest share of the population at approximately 51.92 million, or around 82% of the total. The Coloured population stands at 5.36 million, White South Africans at 4.50 million, and the Indian and Asian community at 1.72 million.

Gauteng and the Western Cape draw millions

Internal migration continued to reshape the country's provincial landscape. Gauteng recorded the highest net inflow of internal migrants, attracting roughly 1.42 million people during the 2021 to 2026 period. The Western Cape followed with a net inflow of approximately 500,000 people, cementing both provinces as the country's primary economic magnets.

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Gauteng attracts the most internal migrants in South Africa. Image: TheGift777

Source: UGC

Migration flows as enforcement tightens

South Africa recorded a net international migration inflow of 883,807 people between 2021 and 2026, a figure lower than the 926,727 recorded in the preceding five years and significantly below the 1.05 million logged between 2011 and 2016. The slowdown was most noticeable towards the end of the reporting cycle, from May to June 2026, when increased deportations of undocumented migrants and voluntary repatriations picked up pace following anti-immigration protests and stricter employment regulation enforcement.

The white population remained the only demographic group with a net negative migration figure, losing a net 94,898 people to emigration over the five years, continuing a long-running trend of outward movement from that community.

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Jandre de Beer’s TikTok video, which ranked South Africa’s fastest-declining jobs, ignited discussions across social media.

The projected decline of South Africa's white population, which is expected to shrink to just 2% by 2066, is based on Stats SA's 2025 mid-year population estimates.

Source: Briefly News