A Hanover Park fashion designer claimed SANDF soldiers confiscated custom camouflage trousers during a family outing

The incident gained attention after a TikTok video shared by a social media news channel sparked debate online

South Africans remained divided, with many arguing the trousers closely resembled official SANDF camouflage patterns

Screenshots taken from the clip shared online. Images: Newsroom ZA

Source: TikTok

A Hanover Park man has sparked debate after allegedly being forced to remove camouflage trousers by SANDF soldiers recently. The TikTok video surfaced on 30 July 2026, leaving South Africans divided over whether the action was justified.

Newsroom ZA shared details of the incident involving fashion designer Zughdi Mohammed from Hanover Park. According to multiple reports, Mohammed claimed soldiers stopped him while walking with his wife and young son before taking the trousers.

According to more information shared online, Mohammed said the trousers were custom-made and carried no military badges. He maintained that the garment was simply created using fabric received from a friend.

The incident quickly attracted attention across social media platforms as users debated military regulations. Many questioned whether wearing camouflage clothing alone was enough to justify confiscation.

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Report sheds more light on incident

In a report by IOL News, Mohammed claimed soldiers approached him during the encounter and demanded the trousers. He reportedly felt humiliated after being required to remove the garment in public.

The report stated that the trousers allegedly did not contain official military markings or insignia. However, concerns were raised because the camouflage pattern reportedly resembled SANDF-issued clothing.

As the debate continued under the post shared by Newsroom SA, many South Africans focused on whether the camouflage pattern crossed legal boundaries. Others questioned why similar clothing remains available through various retail outlets nationwide.

The comment section reflected different opinions from users. Some believed the soldiers acted within the law because the pattern closely resembled official SANDF attire.

Others argued that stores openly sell camouflage clothing to ordinary South Africans every day. Several users questioned why consumers could purchase similar garments if wearing them created legal concerns.

Watch the video below:

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Source: Briefly News