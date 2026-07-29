A man recorded himself being removed from the SARS offices in Klerksdorp by security guards during a tax payment visit

A social media news page posted the clip on Instagram on 28 July, but did not explain why guards kicked him out

South Africans who watched the video online sided with the security guards and criticised the man’s attitude towards them

Left, screenshot taken from the clip, right, a branch of SARS in Vereeniging. Images: News Nexus SA and SARS

Source: UGC

A man caused a scene at the SARS offices in Klerksdorp when security guards removed him during an alleged tax payment attempt. The incident happened at the North West branch and was caught on camera by the man himself.

News Nexus SA shared the footage on Instagram on 28 July. The caption said the man wanted to pay SARS but was kicked out by security before he could do so.

Taxpayer’s clash with SARS goes viral

The reason for his removal was never made clear in the clip. He raised his voice at guards and sounded frustrated throughout the recording.

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South Africans watching online quickly took the side of the security team. Many felt the man’s tone and behaviour were out of line for a government office.

Commenters pointed out that SARS branches usually run on an appointment system rather than open walk-ins. Taxpayers can also settle bills through eFiling or the SARS MobiApp without visiting a branch at all.

Several viewers said the man should have used online channels instead of causing a scene in person. Others joked that his approach would not speed up service at any government office. Another said the guards handled the situation calmly despite his attitude. The clip continues to circulate as more people weigh in on the exchange.

Watch the altercation here.

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Source: Briefly News