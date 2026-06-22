Sonia Mbele’s production company, Sonia Mbele Films, is facing legal action from SARS over an unpaid tax bill

Before taking legal action, SARS reportedly offered payment plans and other settlement options, which were not taken up

Sonia Mbele isn't the only celebrity whose company is at risk of losing assets due to unpaid taxes

Sonia Mbele was targeted after failing to pay tax. Image: thee_sonia

Source: Instagram

Talented actress and producer Sonia Mbele has become the latest high-profile South African to be in the South African Revenue Service (SARS)'s crosshairs for unpaid tax. The former Generations actress is at risk of losing her assets after her production company, Sonia Mbele Films, failed to settle a tax bill totalling just over half a million Rand.

According to a report by Daily Sun, the taxman obtained a court order against the actress, who landed a role on the last season of e.tv’s long-running soapie Scandal! The Johannesburg High Court ruled in favour of SARS, paving the way for the Sheriff of the Court to seize and sell Sonia Mbele Films’ assets.

Sonia Mbele risks losing assets over R585k tax debt

SARS reportedly issued a final demand letter to the production company on 5 February 2026, giving it 10 business days to settle the outstanding amount. When no payment or response was received, the revenue collector escalated the matter to court.

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The Johannesburg High Court has now granted SARS permission to instruct the Sheriff of the Court to attach and sell assets belonging to Sonia Mbele Films in order to recover the debt.

The order also allows the revenue collector to recover funds from third parties who may owe money to Sonia Mbele's company, directing them to pay SARS directly instead.

Before taking the matter to court, SARS reportedly offered Sonia Mbele Films several options, including payment arrangements, temporary suspension of the debt if it was disputed, and possible relief based on financial hardship. However, these options were not taken up.

After Mbele failed to take up any of the options presented to her, SARS acting manager for debt management, Mfanzima Ntokozo Nzimande, certified the debt and filed for a court order. The former Generations actress now faces the prospect of losing company assets to settle the tax bill.

Attempts to reach Sonia Mbele for comment were unsuccessful, as calls reportedly went unanswered and WhatsApp messages, as well as emails, were not responded to at the time of publication.

SARS spokesperson Siphithi Sibeko declined to comment on the matter, stating that tax matters are confidential and cannot be publicly disclosed.

SARS targeted Sonia Mbele after she failed to pay her taxes. Image: thee_sonia

Source: Instagram

Thapelo Mokoena’s film company risks losing assets

Sonia Mbele isn't the only celebrity whose production company has landed them in hot water with the revenue collector.

Briefly News previously reported that fellow actor Thapelo Mokoena was at risk of losing his assets after being taken to court by SARS for failing to pay a tax bill amounting to just over a million Rand.

SARS was targeting Easy Sundays Production, a production company owned by Thapelo Mokoena.

Source: Briefly News