Dineo Moeketsi took to social media on 5 August 2026 to defend her mother, KG Moeketsi, after the veteran radio host was dismissed from SAFM

KG's contract was terminated on 15 July 2026, following an internal investigation into a listener complaint, weeks after a major technical failure on air

Dineo's fiery defence sparked a heated debate online, with some X users saying she proved SAFM right by dismissing her mother

Dineo Moeketsi has defended her mother, KG Moeketsi, after SAFM fired her. Image: dineomoeketsi

Source: Instagram

TV personality Dineo Moeketsi came out swinging for her mother on Thursday, 5 August 2026, after veteran radio personality Kgomotso "KG" Moeketsi went public with the details surrounding her dismissal from SAFM.

The television personality reshared her mother's lengthy statement on her Instagram Story, captioning it with a simple but loaded message: "How my mom was done dirty."

Why SA unsympathetic towards SAFM exit?

According to KG's statement, her contract was terminated on 15 July 2026 after Programme Manager Ferdinand Mabalane led an internal investigation. The trouble began on 31 May 2026, when KG experienced a near two-hour complete technical failure during her broadcast. Emergency measures had to be implemented just to keep SAFM on air. While driving home after the ordeal, she received an urgent message from Mabalane asking her to respond to an email.

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The email, however, had nothing to do with the technical disaster; it concerned an exchange with a listener the previous day, who felt offended after requesting a song and being told, "Why don't you play it for yourself, though?" KG noted in her statement that her show was centred on music discovery, not listener requests.

Shortly after sending a "strongly worded" email raising concerns about the broadcast breakdown and what she described as a lack of urgency around it, her contract was terminated. KG said she wrote to SABC executives and board members but received no meaningful response.

Dineo hit back at X users who questioned her mother's conduct."Please apply this absolute perfection in your work environment when the tools you need to work break down and someone makes an unnecessary request whilst you're under pressure."

Mzansi fired back at Dineo. Below are some of the replies:

@bushlaboy wrote: "You are just as rude as her. Just look at the comments under your mom's tweet. They all say the same thing: she is rude and doesn't treat her listener with respect! Instead of reading the room, you have just proven SAFM correct in dismissing her. A little humility is needed."

@KatliL_ quipped: "Dineo had to download the Twitter app again just to say Nyammao to everyone."

@KanyeMathebe said: "Hebanna 😂 check the comments Dineo, your mom is good at what she does, mara she can be rude AF. Surely it's time for self-introspection. A ke talented ka di tlhapa go tshwana le wena, so good luck defending the indefensible."

Dineo Moeketsi Defends Mum KG After SAFM fired her. Image: Dineomoeketsi

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda and Dineo go at it

In a previous report from Briefly News, Anele Mdoda started a discourse around traditional healing practices by posing a question.

Dineo Langa challenged Anele Mdoda, saying people do not consult with healers just for fun.

Source: Briefly News