Ngizwe Mchunu dropped a bombshell on a new Mzansi Magic documentary, claiming he has three wives

The media personality also revealed he has an indefinite number of children, somewhere between 15 and 18

Mzansi is divided over the show, with some praising its concept while others question the channel's cultural focus

Ngizwe Mchunu stars in the new reality TV show, 'Amabhinca.' Image: ngizweonline

Source: Getty Images

Ngizwe Mchunu is back in the spotlight, and this time it is not for controversy; however, it is for his unapologetically large family. A clip from a new Mzansi Magic reality TV show, Amabhinca, featuring the outspoken media personality, has gone viral after he casually revealed he has three wives and somewhere between 15 and 18 children.

Ngizwe introduces his life

The video, shared on 31 July 2026, blends an indoor interview format with outdoor event footage of Ngizwe dressed in traditional attire and speaking energetically to a crowd. Produced in a documentary style with on-screen captions providing personal background on the subject, the clip has a culturally rich tone that reflects Ngizwe's larger-than-life personality.

What is making people stop and rewatch, though, is the moment Ngizwe speaks about his family life. He does not just confirm multiple wives; he also admits he is not entirely sure of his own child count, putting the number somewhere in the range of 15 to 18.

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Ngizwe Mchunu has a reality TV show. Image: ngizweonline

Source: Getty Images

Ngizwe's confession divides SA

In the clip from the series, which premiered on 31 July 2026, Ngizwe reveals that he has three wives and between 15 and 18 children. He also gave a little back story into his life and where he grew up.

His declaration that he is "the president of the Bhinca Nation" adds to the theatrical energy of the clip, which carries the weight of both a personal profile and a cultural statement. The combination of traditional dress, crowd energy, and candid personal admissions has made the footage a talking point across social media.

Watch the clip that has Mzansi talking below:

Mzansi responds to new show

The comment section was quick to fill up with a range of opinions, from frustration to genuine intrigue.

@macwera_linguist was unimpressed: "More and more bulshiit to watch."

@mathapelo_kola raised a broader concern about representation on the channel: "Another Zulu show may just become KZN Magic once. Even smart Zulu people can see this is unfair to other tribes!

@izimbalezinhle.m_ questioned the family revelation with humour: "ukhona umuntu ongazi zingakhi iy'ngane zakhe?"

@lindani_sobiko offered a more balanced take: "The concept is beautiful, I just hope it doesn't go out of context."

@dingiswayo_omkhulu kept it short and sharp: "Lilokhu livele njalo ichunu lethu kwezaqeda isizungu."

Phakelumthakathi introduces himself

In a previous report from Briefly News, a promotional video for Amabhinca features Phakelumthakathi speaking about himself in traditional Zulu attire in a rural setting.

A troll's attempt to discredit Ngizwe in the comments backfired as fans rallied behind the controversial personality.

Source: Briefly News