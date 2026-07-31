ECG The Jesus Nation Church Springs branch shared a post celebrating Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and Prophetess Mary Bushiri's wedding anniversary on 30 July 2026

The church dedicated the post to the couple, honouring what members described as a legacy of love and impact

Followers and congregants across South Africa flooded the comments with heartfelt messages for the couple

Mzansi honour Sheperd Bushiri and his wife. Image: @ECG The Jesus Nation Church - Springs

Source: Facebook

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Prophetess Mary Bushiri, marked their wedding anniversary on 30 July 2026. The ECG The Jesus Nation Church Springs branch shared a heartfelt tribute on Facebook to honour the milestone.

The post was dedicated to the couple by the ECG Jesus Nation Family in Springs, with the church citing the biblical verse from Ecclesiastes 4:9 and 12. The message praised not only the couple's union but also the influence they have had on their congregation and beyond. They wrote:

"On your anniversary, we celebrate not just your love, but the lives you’ve touched. May God reward your labor of love with everlasting joy."

Bushiri family honoured daughter's memory

Earlier this year, the Bushiri family also honoured the life of their beloved daughter, Saint Israella Bushiri, sharing a heartfelt tribute to remember the little angel whose time with them was short but whose light continues to shine in their hearts. They described her as a gift and blessing from God, promising to cherish her memory forever.

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View the Facebook video below:

How Mzansi reacted to Bushiri's anniversary

The anniversary post drew warm reactions from church members and followers who see the couple as spiritual parents and role models. Many shared personal messages of love and prayers for the prophet and his wife. This is what they had to say on the page:

Zenele Lillian wrote:

"My prophet and prophetess may God increase your life and health care to live more years together. Shine on the Grace and Mercy of God. We serve a living God who reigns forever Hallelujah"

Nomusa Majiya said:

"Happy Wedding Anniversary my Parents. We love you so much 💓"

Theresa Molefe shared:

"Happy Anniversary beloveds spiritual parents"

Goitsemang Masalela commented:

"Happy Anniversary 💕💕💕 Lion and the Lioness"

Maite Ramodike wrote:

"We wish you a happy, fantastic anniversary mom and dad. May God increase you, enlarge your territories and grant you long lives."

More Briefly News stories on Bushiri

A South African gogo went viral after sharing her alleged failed healing experience at Shepherd Bushiri’s church, calling for stricter regulations on churches and sparking debate about miracle ministries.

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri announced that buses he arranged had arrived in South Africa to transport Malawian nationals back home as part of a repatriation effort, with the move receiving mixed reactions online.

A man went viral after claiming in a TikTok video that he bought 20 cars after attending Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s church, leaving South Africans discussing the testimony and its claims.

Source: Briefly News