Pasta Bushiri gained viral attention again because of a moment he shared with one of his followers

The South African man stood before the controversial pastor and decided to share the success he says the prophet saw coming

Online users shared their thoughts after the man made big claims about the immense achievements made after meeting Pastor Bushiri

Pastor Bushiri was amazed by his follower's testimony about finding business success. Image: @1minutewithmajor1

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video shared on 15 April 2026, people heard from a man who wanted people to know that Pastor Bushiri performed miracles in his life. South Africans shared their thoughts on everything that the man says he achieved.

In a TikTok video shared by @1minutewithmajor1, Pastor Bushiri was talking to one of his congregants, a man who was sharing his testimony. The South African said Prophet Bushiri told him that a lot was coming his way when they met in Limpopo in 2024, and so far, he bought 20 cars. He shared that 10 of them he bought in December 2025. Some included delivery trucks, and one's personalised number plate was written: Bushiri. The pastor chuckled over the number plate that was his name as he verified that the man received all these blessings after Pastor Bushiri said so. Watch the video below:

SAf split over man's Pastor Bushiri follower

Many people were stunned after they saw the video of the man claiming that Pastor Bushiri granted him success. Online users had endless jokes. Read the comments below:

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Pastor Bushiri is popular as a prophet in South Africa. Image: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri

Source: Facebook

Rarlon_wigs.CampusSquare figured the man was in business:

"Looks like he's into transportation. Congrats, man."

Anele L wrote:

"This acting is on another level now. Twenty cars, same brand??"

Felix Kubheka855@gmail com added:

"He is good at planning and budgeting, he has vision, if he doesn't earn much, he can't afford all this."

Basheza shared:

"My Testimony is big too, I never find my self being admitted to hospital and I don't even remember when, so I thank God for always waking me up with better health so according to me my testimony is way bigger than a rich Man, I'm more than blessed with this life n health, thank God almighty, I'm rich with health n life 🙌"

nthabiseng duduzile wanted the man's fortune:

"Let the spirit of buying many cars locate me in Jesus name amen."

Janek shared:

"I sincerely connect to this very anointed prophecy from this April 2026 in Jesus mighty name, Amen."

jaftamathebula added:

"My brother keeps on shining with prayers. Anything is possible in faith through your spiritual father 🙏"

Pastor Bushiri blasted for flying Israeli flag

Briefly News previously reported that Pastor Bushiri angered some South Africans during Easter. Most recently, Pastor Bushiri rubbed shoulders with politician Floyd Shivambu, which sparked outrage.

Famous gospel singer Rebecca also made an appearance at one of his Easter celebrations and performed. The controversial pastor faces major corruption charges, which he avoided by staying in Malawi.

While the pastor was trending on social media, a photo showing him on a stage with an Israeli flag in the background left people taken aback.

Source: Briefly News