Pastor Bushiri had tongues wagging all over social media over the Easter weekend following appearances by Floyd Shivambu and Rebecca Malope in his church

The infamous pastor gathered his congregation to celebrate Easter, and people had a lot to say when the popular South Africans showed up

Online users shared their criticisms of Pastor Bushiri in light of his shady past after seeing that he may support Israel

Pastor Bushiri angered some South Africans during Easter. Most recently, Pastor Bushiri rubbed shoulders with politician Floyd Shivambu, which sparked outrage.

Pastor Bushiri flying Israeli flag on Easter Weekend gets him dragged by SA. Image: @sheperedbushiri

Source: Instagram

Famous gospel singer Rebecca also made an appearance at one of his Easter celebrations and performed. The controversial pastor faces major corruption charges, which he avoided by staying in Malawi.

Pastor Bushiri slammed in SA

While the pastor was trending on social media, a photo showing him on a stage with an Israeli flag in the background left people taken aback. The tweet shared by EFF's deputy president, Godrich Gardee calling him a "Man of Satan" sparked the outrage directed at Paastor Bushiri over the Israeli flag. Peepes agreed that the display of the Israeli flag during his sermon demonstrated that he was not a man to be admired, with many labelling him a scammer, con artist and thief. See the post about Bushiri below

What did Pastor Bushiri do?

Pastor Bushiri became notorious after he was exposed for alleged fraud, theft, and money laundering through his congregation in South Africa. Before he could face justice, the pastor escaped to Malawi and is yet to face extradition with his wife. The pair's extradition has been in the works since 2022. In 2025, a Malawian Magistrate's Court ordered that Pastor Bushiri be extradited to South Africa but it is yet to happen.

Supporters of Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECGC) leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri pledged their support in 2020 when he faced criminal charges. Image: Lefty Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

SA drags Pastor Bushiri

The latest Easter celebration by Pastor Busiri, which involved Floyd Shivambu, left people upset. The display of the Israeli flag on the day he was with the politician made many even angrier. Read some of the comments below

@ZukzFranco said:

"The irony for me is that Rebecca Molope is close to the devil’s agent."

@TellTheTruth_SA wrote:

"You have correctly categorised Bushiri. The man is far from being a man of God. In all fake names that he has, the “Man of God” one is very provocative."

@Petro96941111 added:

"He can turn on the ignition of a car without the engine. But our beloved South Africans still follow him 🤣"

@Mahlorist

Thank you leadership, Bushiri is a scam, and everything that associates with Bushiri is also a scam."

@tannychiz argued:

"Christian community stands with Israel🇮🇱"

@Bro_mandla said:

"Bushiri is a conman, a thug and a deceiver. Why did he jump out borders and run away if he knew he was innocent? He stole and defrauded the vulnerable using the name of God. No one should try to sanitise who he is. No sane person must associate with such nonsense."

Bushiri claps back after Mbuyiseni Ndlozi roasts him

Briefly News previously reported that the self-proclaimed prophet and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering church Shepherd Bushiri slammed former MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for taking a swipe at him. Ndlozi questioned the source of his wealth.

Sleek posted a video on his @sleekcliq X account. In the video, Ndlozi is addressing an audience in Malawi on 12 April 2025. The lecture was titled People over Politics. Ndlozi said there was someone in Malawi who is wanted in south Africa.

Bushiri responded on his @psbushiri_ X account. He said he was astonished that Ndlozi questioned the source of his wealth.

