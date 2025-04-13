Church leader and self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri clapped back against former Economic Freedom Fighters MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

Ndlozi slammed Bushiri in a lecture he delivered in Malawi and questioned his source of wealth

In response, Bushiri called Ndlozi a poorly-rated politician with xenophobic tendencies, but south Africans were not having it

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international relations, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.

Shepherd Bushiri responded to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Images: @psbushiri_ and @MbuyiseniNdlozi

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBRG — The self-proclaimed prophet and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering church Shepherd Bushiri slammed former MP Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi for taking a swipe at him. Ndlozi questioned the source of his wealth.

What did Ndlozi say?

Sleek posted a video on his @sleekcliq X account. In the video, Ndlozi is addressing an audience in Malawi on 12 April 2025. The lecture was titled People over Politics. Ndlozi said there was someone in Malawi who is wanted in south Africa. He referred to Bushiri's fraud and money laundering case, for which he was arrested in 2020. When he was released on bail, he skipped the country and the South African government applied for extradition.

Ndlozi said there are questions for Bushiri in south Africa that he must answer.

"Whether you are a pastor or a politician, you don't have the right to steal from the poor, not in the name of God, not in the name of our people," he said.

View the X tweet here:

what did Bushiri say in response?

Bushiri responded on his @psbushiri_ X account. He said he was astonished that Ndlozi questioned the source of his wealth. He dismissed Ndlozi as a jealous, poorly rated politician with xenophobic tendencies and asked him to leave him alone. He also said his questions about his wealth are nonsensical.

Bushiri responded to Ndlozi. Image: AMOS GUMULIRA/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"You can't bully me in South Africa and expect to do the same here at home. You can't advise Malawians to ask me questions about my wealth; they're not naïve. Is this the reason you betrayed your brother, Julius Malema? Next time, focus on politics," he said.

He then added that he became rich because he helped the poor and created jobs. He also claimed he created over 5000 jobs in 2024.

Read his X response here:

What you need to know about Bushiri's case

South Africans roast Bushiri

Netizens commenting on Bushiri's X account hit against him.

Falcon Wolf said:

"You bribed and ran to Malawi the same year you explained how you created jobs, so you took our money like the Guptas."

Minister Without Portfolio asked:

"What about the pyramid schemes that left some SA citizens poor?"

Marvin Gumbura said;

"You can fool your followers but not the enlightened."

Mato Thobe said:

"Don't be astonished. Come and answer to the charges levelled against you."

Bushiri advises Pastor Omotoso to leave South Africa

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Bushiri advised Timothy Omotoso after he was found not guilty of human trafficking and rape. The Gqeberha High Court cleared him of all charges on 2 April.

Bushiri said Omotoso was treated like a monster, and urged him to leave the country. He said He should leave before the government deports him.

Source: Briefly News