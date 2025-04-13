Businessman and motivational speaker Vusi Thembekwayo has addressed allegations that he was involved in fraud

A Sunday World article alleged that Thembekwayo was involved in a dispute with another business

Thembekwayo accused the businessman of extortion and slammed his allegations as untrue and South Africans stood with him

With nine years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

JOHANNESBURG — South Africans supported Vusi Thembekwayo as he denied allegations businessman Rovian Justin Naidoo made about him. This was after Sunday World published an article which revealed that Naidoo is reportedly suing him for R13.7 million.

What did Thembekwayo say?

Thembekwayo responded and released a statement. He said Naidoo's lawyers issued him a letter of demand in June 2023, and he said the allegations were frivolous and baseless. He added that the lawyers threatened to investigate unethical conduct and report it to the governing bodies unless the financial demand was met.

Extortion: Thembekwayo

Thembekwayo said Naidoo was trying to extort money from him, and he said he would not tolerate it. He also questioned why Naidoo did not open a case against him if Thembekwayo committed fraud.

"Fraud is a criminal offence, not a matter for civil litigation. If Mr Justin Rovian Naidoo genuinely believed fraud has occurred, the appropriate course of action would have been to open a criminal case with the South African Police Service — a step I have invited him to take several times. He has chosen not to because no fraud occurred," he said.

Thembekwayo also confirmed that the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FCSA) investigated his and his company's affairs. The FCSA concluded its investigation and found no reasonable suspicion of financial sector law contravention. He has since instructed his lawyers to file a counterclaim against Naidoo. He also said he was taking action against Sunday World.

Read the X statement here:

South Africans weigh in

Netizens had questions.

Malusi asked:

"How did you and this Mr Naidoo get acquainted?"

Nelson Silinda asked:

"Can you give us a context of Mr Naidoo's involvement in your company because I find it hard to believe that any sane person would just wake up and target any company like that?"

Ntshaba said:

"Something is up, though. because conveniently your company website is currently undergoing maintenance in the midst of these fraudulent allegations. This is a red flag."

Saxon African said:

"Sue them for damages, please."

Lindo Mnisi said:

"i'm happy you are getting support during these difficult times."

Lerato Pillay said:

"You definitely have to sue!"

Les Ma-ada said:

"This is on par for the course. You know business. Stay strong. Your response is comprehensive."

44 said:

"Fight, king. They attack you to demoralise and destroy hopes in those young black people who look up to you."

Sizwe Dhlomo celebrates Vusi Thembekwayo allegations

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo roasted Vusi Thembekwayo after he was implicated in a R13.7 million fraud.

Dhlomo taunted Thembekwayo and quoted a Sunday world tweet. He said the jig was elevated for Thembekwayo.

