Vusi Thembekwayo was recently accused of fraud amounting to millions of Rands by his former business partner, Rovian Justin Naidoo

The motivational speaker and businessman was a trending topic on X following the serious allegation

Vusi Thembekwayo responded to the accusations made against him with claims about Rovian Justin Naidoo's true intentions

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Vusi Thembekwayo took to X following reports that he defrauded Rovian Justin Naidoo. The motivational speaker's former business partner claimed that Vusi Thembekwayo owed him millions of rands.

Vusi Thembekwayo slammed fraud allegations made against him. Image: @vusithembekwayo

Source: Instagram

Rovian Justin Naidoo(Mr Naidoo) said that he saved Vusi Thembekwayo 's MyGrowthFund Venture Partners (My GrowthFund) but was never paid for his services. Vusi Thembekwayo addressed each of the claims made by Mr Naidoo.

Vusi Thembekwayo defends his reputation

In a statement on X, Vusi Thembekwayo vehemently denied that he was ever involved in fraud. In a statement on 13 April 2025, he pointed out that fraud is a criminal offense and would not be a civil matter such as the one between him and Mr Naidoo. He pointed out that there was never a criminal case because the "allegation is entirely untrue."

Vusi also said that the financial sector conduct authority which investigated my growth venture partners' governance services rendered and Direct tissue conduct and concluded that there were no laws being broken and concluded the matter.

Vusi also denied that he ever said that he would transfer 50% of the company to Mr Naidoo. Vusi wrote:

"The idea that 50% of a company would be handed over based on a verbal agreement is not only absurd - it is an insult to the individuals of anyone who understands how business works."

The businessman also pointed out that even if the claim about agreeing to transfer 50% of the company in 2024 was true, it would be legally invalid due to the passage of time. Vusi accused Mr Naidoo of trying to settle a personal score after being unhappy with the way Vusi the company is the CEO. Vusi also said that he intends to institute a claim for damages for reputational harm against Sunday World.

Vusi concluded by highlighting the impact of MyGrowthFund, saying he has been dedicated to building businesses that prioritise "excellence, impact and ethical leadership". Vusi emphasised that he will stand against dishonesty and extortion.

Read Vusi Thembekwayo's full statement below:

Vusi Thembekwayo fans applaud response

Many people admired Vusi Thembekwayo's response to the allegations. People applauded how clear the motivational speaker was when he addressed the allegations. Many mentioned Sizwe Dhlomo, who has a longstanding vendetta against Vusi. Sizwe mocked Vusi over the fraud allegations and celebrated that Vusi was in legal trouble.

Sizwe Dhlomo caught smoke for making fun of Vusi Thembekwayo for being accused of fraud. Image: @sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

@_WeLeftTheStr wrote:

"Hence yesterday i thought i’m more convinced that Sizwe is so tacky in spirit & character. he was mocking something he didn’t even understand. let alone the mocking itself of someone who’s “perceived” to be down, even if the Sunday World article was truthful."

@Lewatlele joked:

"Will wait for Sizwe to verify all this."

@Diva_Queeeen said:

"Exactly !!! Where is that small boy @SizweDhlomo."

@Siphiwehenryy

Kuningi maan bhuti. but thank you for clarifying.

All the best to you. 🙏🏾

@Aya_Muzi

Perfect, that is how it’s done. We are loking forward to the bout and its fair conclusion.

Vusi Thembekwayo claps back at Sizwe Dhlomo in a heated rant

Briefly News previously reported that Sizwe Dhlomo poked the hornet's nest when he poked fun at Vusi Thembekwayo for living in a rental.

SA Twitter has been a buzz since Sizwe Dhlomo trolled Vusi Thembekwayo by alleging that he lives in a rented estate. He flaunted his land, and when someone mentioned the businessman, Sizwe made fun of his riches.

Not only that, but he also made fun of him for flaunting a fake Patek wristwatch.

Source: Briefly News