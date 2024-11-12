Businessman Vusi Thembekwayo has finally clapped back at Sizwe Dhlomo, who has been throwing shade at him

This weekend, Sizwe Dhlomo said Vusi lives in a rental estate and also exposed him for flaunting a fake Patek wristwatch

The heated rants sparked reactions from netizens online who have picked a side in this long-standing beef

Vusi Thembekwayo has slammed Sizwe Dhlomo in a heated rant. Image: Frennie Shivambu on Getty Images/ @vusithembekwayo on Instagram

It seems as though Sizwe Dhlomo poked the hornet's nest when he poked fun at Vusi Thembekwayo for living in a rental.

Sizwe Dhlomo shades Vusi Thembekwayo

SA Twitter has been a buzz since Sizwe Dhlomo trolled Vusi Thembekwayo by alleging that he lives in a rented estate. He flaunted his land, and when someone mentioned the businessman, Sizwe made fun of his riches.

Not only that, but he also made fun of him for flaunting a fake Patek wristwatch.

Vusi Thembekwayo has had enough of Sizwe's rants

In a heated rant, Vusi Thembekwayo finally clapped back at Sizwe Dhlomo, saying he could have addressed his grievances with him like a man. He also denied allegations that he stole Sizwe's ideas and presented them as his own.

"If you have something to say to me, if you felt that I disrespected you and stole your ideas in any way, you and I both know that as a man, you could have handled that a different way. You could have come to me and asked me what was going on and why are you using my stuff.

"The fact that you attacked me on Twitter lets me know that this was never about me or your ideas. It was simply about trying to act like a little girl and I am not sure for what reason," an angry Vusi said.

He further threw shade at him, saying he has been in the money-making industry for years.

"You do not have a monopoly on ideas or theories or thoughts. I was running businesses when I was 25 years old. While you were spinning disks, I was running a R400 million businesses at 25 years."

Netizens have already taken sides in this long-standing beef, with people saying Sizwe Dhlomo is being petty for no reason.

@MDNnewss posted the video. Watch it below:

