Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo recently took a jab at Hammanskraal residents on social media

This was after an online user shared a tweet showing SIzwe how dirty the water in Hammanskral is

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Sizwe's response to Hammanskraal residents

The South African media personality Sizwe Dhlomo recently took a jab at some residents on social media.

Why Sizwe took a jab at Hammanskraal residents

The radio personality Sizwe Dhlomo had something to say to the residents of Hammanskraal after an online user shared a picture of brown dirty water Sizwe, mentioning that their water was filthy and smelled of oil.

The Kaya 959 presenter recently decided to take a shot at the residents, sharing how they had the president in their community but failed to address these issues with him; instead, they just sang and waved at him.

Dhlomo wrote on his Twitter (X) page:

"You guys had the president there before elections… You waved and sang."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Sizwe's jab

Shortly after the star took a swipe at the Hammanskraal residents, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to what he said> Here's what they had to say:

@XekiHlongwane said:

"They blew it, they chose to play dice with him."

@chiefcebo_ responded:

"EFF tried to fight for them. They rejected EFF and chose ANC."

@_mashesha commented:

"Sizwe, you deserve to have yourself a wonderful day today and the rest of the weekend for this response!"

@KingDeli_Komana replied:

"The people of Hamanskraal had an opportunity to save Gauteng and Hamanskraal, they chose the ANC and Umkhondo we Hostel."

@Afriforeal2 commented:

"Yooh... it doesn't look good for the people of Hammanskraal."

@malema_pk tweeted:

"This is terrible man."

@Ngwato10111 said:

"They also played maDice le yena instead of giving him a jug full of water. They had a chance to save this country from this gnu nonsense."

Sizwe Dhlomo gives followers a word of advice

In more Sizwe Dhlomo updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the radio personality, saying followers shouldn't take his posts seriously.

He further claimed that he mostly posts things online for laughs, but Mzansi wasn't too sure about that statement.

