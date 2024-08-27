Sizwe Dhlomo has disclosed on social media that he usually tends to joke around with people

The media personality advised people that they should not take any of his posts seriously

Dhlomo is known for goofing around, especially on X, so he often gets confronted by people

Sizwe Dhlomo told people that he often fools around on X. Image: Lucky Nxumalo/Lev Radin

Source: Getty Images

Sizwe Dhlomo on why he goofs around

Kaya 959 radio presenter Sizwe Dhlomo revealed on social media that he tends to joke with people. He mentioned that he should not be taken seriously because he intends to make people laugh.

"Uyazi, the way I love acting the fool & joking around. I’d say maybe 87 % of what I tweet is just for laughs," he wrote.

Mzansi reacts to Sizwe Dhlomo's post

The South African media personality suggested that people should not take some of his statements to heart. Mzansi seems to agree with Sizwe, and many say he does come off as someone who rarely tweets about his personal life.

This is how Mzansi reacted to his post:

@simzbabs laughed:

"I knew you were just joking for laughs when you said Drake won the Kendrick Lamar beef."

@Melusi_Mokone agreed:

"The whole idea of social media."

@Gats_Jr added:

"People miss that about social media."

@lavidaNOTA argued:

"95.9% by my estimation."

@Sbudamoore said:

"One thing I will never do is to post anything reflects my real life never , if happen you know me in person I block you fast fast."

@Anele18471568 said:

"Yes, I think we all noticed."

@____PANTHERA asked:

"Lol 87% is very precise. How did you arrive there?"

@tebogosebs said:

"Lol, I don't think so, because 87% is huge! I say most of the time, you respond to people either with pictures, so it can't all be laughs and jokes. Maybe it's 87% truth and 13% jokes and laughs. I say that is the bitter truth."

Sizwe Dhlomo on his arch nemesis Thembekwayo

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sizwe Dhlomo has revived his rivalry with motivational speaker Vusi Thembekwayo. The star was reminded of how much he detests the businessman by some people.

Sizwe reminded online users on X why he has problems with Vusi.

