Sizwe Dhlomo revealed that he had a change of heart when he went to cast his vote on Wednesday 29 May

The Kaya 959 radio presenter made this revelation on X (Twitter), sparking a debate among netizens

His followers were left guessing which political party he had initially endorsed and which one made him change his mind

Sizwe Dhlomo was faced with a bit of uncertainty when he headed to the polls to cast his vote. The radio host took to X (Twitter) to speak about the dilemma he faced.

Kaya 959 radio presenter Sizwe Dhlomo admitted that he changed his vote at the last minute. Image: @SizweDhlomo

Sizwe Dhlomo speaks on voting experience

Media personality Sizwe Dhlomo joined the millions of South Africans who headed to the voting stations to cast their vote on Wednesday, 29 May.

The Kaya 959 radio host sparked a debate online among netizens when he said he changed his mind about which party he would vote for. His post reads:

"I changed my vote last minute… lol!"

Mzansi deliberates on Sizwe's tweet

His X followers were left wondering which political party he had initially supported and what caused him to change his mind. Others assumed he voted for their parties.

@StHonorable replied:

"Thanks for choosing ActionSA, Mr Mashaba will not disappoint you."

@ZizinjaAbelungu reacted:

"Well done for Voting for EFF."

@Dingswayo_N reacted:

"Your ancestors refused that you get lost."

@kgotsohopelekau stated:

"As long as it is not the ANC, it is okay."

@DDT_PM assumed:

"We don't care as long as it's not ANC."

@Constitution_94 reacted:

"Siyabonga for protecting our democracy."

@stylemystyle stated:

"You had to stick to what you know best, Dhlomo. I don't blame you for a thing. If you ask me."

Sizwe Dhlomo defends DJ Shimza after ANC backlash

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sizwe Dhlomo had a few things to say to Mmusi Maimane after he shamed DJ Shimza for supporting the ANC.

This was after the DJ posted a photo suggesting the controversial party could count on his vote, sparking outrage. Mzansi called both Shimza and Sizwe out for benefitting from corruption, saying Mmusi's statements weren't wrong.

