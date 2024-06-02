Minnie Dlamini shared her commentary on the 2024 General Elections and ended up getting trolled

Media personality Minnie Dlamini's past of making fun of her ex, Iu Khune, came back to haunt her over her tweet about the national elections

Online users on X were quick to come for Minnie Dlamini after they noticed that she made up a word

Minnie Dlamini shared her thoughts on the 2024 General Elections. The media personality mixed up an English word when she discussed how the ANC, MK party and others performed.

Minnie Dlamini was roasted for making an English mistake while commenting on General Elections. Image: @minniedlamini

Netizens on X were quick to point out Minnie Dlamini's mistake in a tweet. To drag her even further, they brought Itu Khune into the mix.

Minnie Dlamini's 2024 General Election commentary criticised

In a tweet, Minnie said that the elections have been entertaining, and she wonders which party ANC will enter into coalition with between MK and EFF. Minnie turned the word coalition into a verb, "coalate", and many people pointed out her mistake. Read the tweet below:

SA reminds Minnie of Itu Khune joke

People reminded Minnie that the team made fun of her ex, Itu, for not being good at spelling when she took to the stage at her Comedy Roast. Netizens cracked jokes at the actress's expense. Some were upset that she found the elections "entertaining".

@Nkosi_Shebi commented:

"Focus on securing the bag, Mr Jones is expecting maintenance today. "

@Vic_thats_that wrote:

"I came here for this comment because I was like yeyi what’s this spelling . Doesn’t her phone underline wrong spelling."

@Siya74382786 said:

"Should have just said “form a coalition” to avoid all that struggle."

@underscoreurb was annoyed:

"The only thing you know is Khune wena."

@zenz11409597858 laughed:

"I was confused for a bit."

@_ThatoN added:

"Mara wena o bhari weitse."

@Mappsy23 commented:

"Be glad you're this beautiful because my God you're a dumb.".

@RhuNdimande defended Minnie:

"Minnie Dlamini will come up with the most sensible, current and profound tweet ever seen by a celeb in SA in recent times. And what do trolls do? They reply with questions about his marriage and Khune. Some people will never grow up."

Fans gush over cute moment of Minnie and her son

Briefly News previously reported that media personality and reality TV star Minnie Dlamini recently lit the timelines with a cute picture of her son. The star, who rarely shares photos of her baby boy, delighted Mzansi with a pretty look.

The South African TV personality Minnie Dlamini is one of the celebrities who never liked posting pictures of her son on social media.

Recently, the former Mzansi Magic's Homeground presenter shared a cute moment with her son, who she shares with her estranged husband Quinton Jones, Netha.

