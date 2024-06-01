Ntsiki Mazwai shared her thoughts after seeing the majority of the results of South Africa's 2024 general election

Ntsiki Mazwai was not pleased after seeing how political parties that she does not like performed

The netizens shared their thoughts on parties, including South Africa's second biggest, the Democratic Alliance

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Ntsiki Mazwai did not mince words about how she feels about certain voters in the general 2024 election. The poet and activist did not hold back as she shared her opinion on supporters of The DA and other parties.

Ntsiki Mazwai dragged black people and her family members who voted DA, Action SA and more parties. Image: @miis_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

Many people had a lot to say after Ntsiki Mazwai shared her thoughts about others' voting choices. She roasted those who supported the DA, Action SA, and more.

Ntsiki Mazwai slams DA supporters

In a tweet, Ntsiki Mazwai said that black people who voted for the DA, Action SA, and Rise were brainless. Ntski said those who voted for the parties were "fools," presumably because of the parties' funders, which include Rebecca Oppenheimer. Ntsiki said the tweet applies to her family members, too.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Read the tweets below:

SA divided about Ntsiki Mazwai

Some rallied behind Ntsiki Mazwai, but most were eager to slam her views. A number of people defended people's voting choices against Ntsiki's criticism. Read the comments below:

@whitehobo_inc said:

"Most people vote with their families' future in mind."

@ncalu_k commented:

"You’re one of them though. You’re just in a different package."

@ArthurMaisela wrote:

"That last sentence is the reason I don't like your personality. I love your artistry, though.

@nondende was upset:

"Uyasqhela wena, who the hell do you think you are?"

@thabo_zitha_ agreed with Ntsiki:

"We seek validation too much. Sucks!"

@IAmBambathaJosh added:

"Stockholm syndrome, Inferiority Complex, seeking validation, betting on inclusion, self-hate, I tell it's a whole lot of issues that these people suffer from X does not have enough characters to describe their illness."

Ntsiki Mazwai to relocate after election results came out

Briefly News previously reported that we all know that when it comes to Ntsiki Mazwai, she always speaks her mind and doesn’t hold back. The activist recently shared that she wants to change her life.

Thandiswa Mazwai's younger sister Nonstikelelo made headlines again after she told the public that she didn't want to see President Cyril Ramaphosa run for another term.

Recently, the activist who threw shade at the Grammy Award winner Tyla made it clear on social media that she wants to relocate to KZN after the provincial election results were released.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News