Poet Ntsiki Mazwai has reignited her feud with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)

The poet shared an old picture of her endorsing the opposition party at a rally that they had

Ntsiki Mazwai explained that even after pledging her support, they turned on her and called her a failed poet

Poet Ntsiki Mazwai is still holding on to her grudge against the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF). The activist shared an old picture of her on stage during a rally when she was still an active member.

Ntsiki Mazwai threw shade at the EFF and mentioned how they used to call her a failed poet. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki throws shade at the EFF

Poet and media personality Ntsiki Mazwai reignited her beef with the opposition party, EFF. On her X (Twitter) page, Ntsiki shared an old picture from two years ago of her endorsing the opposition party at a rally dressed in red.

Ntsiki Mazwai explained that despite pledging her support, they turned on her and called her a failed poet.

"Today, they call me a failed poet."

Netizens roast Ntsiki

As always, Ntsiki Mazwai's sentiments ruffled many people. She received a heap of unsavoury comments from people after she slammed the EFF.

@setlhalokat:

"Yho Ntsiki sis you need to wrap it. "The Bride" is the election. And is MK not giving the attention you thought they will. Rest my rest!"

@MalomeErnest:

"She's going all out to get their attention, mara they're are just not interested in her!"

@Lekako3:

"Haai le wena ke PAC, EFF now you are advocating for MK Party."

@Gobile_Fezile:

"They saying you are female version of Ngizwe Mchunu."

@nkoane_robs:

"You're seeking relevancy, but anyway what has become from you being a poet?"

@Mthuli4:

"You can't be on the side of the people and not get insults from those who hate being themselves."

Ntsiki slams Julius Malema

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai refrained from mincing her words when she described what she thinks about Julius Malema.

She labelled the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader a bully when asked to relay her opinion about him. Mazwai also frowned at people who compared her to the politician and said they were mad even to think that.

Source: Briefly News