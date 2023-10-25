Ntsiki Mazwai did not mince her words when she described what she thinks Julius Malema is like

She labelled the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader a bully when asked to relay her opinion about him

Mazwai also frowned at people who compared her to the politician and said they are mad even to think that

Ntsiki Mazwai said the EFF party leader Julius Malema is a bully. Image: @missntsikimazwai, @juliusmalemasello

What do Ntsiki Mazwai and Julius Malema have in common? They are both very vocal activists who dedicate their time to speaking about certain mishaps with the system.

Poking holes in anything the leaders of this country do. It's what their platforms have awarded them. However, dare compare Miss Mazwai to the political party leader.

Ntsiki calls Julius Malema a bully

The poet and activist did not mince her words when she described what she thinks Julius Malema is like. Responding to an X user @LeratoN_ who asked netizens to say anything that comes to mind when they think of Julius Malema, Ntsiki said he is a bully.

Ntsiki responds to tweep who said she and Julius are alike

Ntsiki Mazwai laughed at a tweep who said she is the female version of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader.

@Kol0924 joked:

"You are his female version."

Mazwai frowned at Kolo and told him where to get off in her hilarious response.

Netizens react to Ntsiki's views on Julius

Mazwai agreed to some of the peeps' views on Julius Malema. Here's what some of them said:

@BoydMadikila said:

"Unpolished diamond, needs some cutting and shinning but no doubt he is a political gem."

@MelikhayaL3006 argued:

"Not you, you're also a bully."

@CMogoenga added:

@CMogoeng yourself! Totally."

@SiyabongaNels13

"There is no difference between the two of you it's just that he is a man and then you're a lady. Do you get me."

@knick5767 said:

"You guys do not know what y'all want. I suppose this is what you would have said about Mandela, OR Tambo, and Chris Hani."

Ntsiki Mazwai poke holes in the justice system

In a previous report from Briefly News, Outspoken poet Ntsiki Mazwai sparked a huge debate on X regarding the justice system in South Africa. The podcast channel host expressed her sentiments about how she feels as though the system is misused by the rich and powerful.

Netizens weighed in on the matter, with many agreeing and backing up Ntsiki's views with their own opinion.

