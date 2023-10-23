Activist Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her opinion on how Bheki Cele slammed Zimdollar publicly

The social media sensation retweeted a tweet about the Ukhozi FM DJ and shared that SA men are always number one in disciplining women

Ntsiki Mazwai told Briefly News that she doesn't want to be mixed in KZN affairs

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

Ntsiki Mazwai Reacted to Bheki Cele's claim. Image: @ukhozi_fm, @bhekiceleoficial, @ntsikimazwai

Source: Instagram

Haike, as usual, Ntsiki Mazwai can't let anything pass without her giving her point of view on the matter. The social media sensation shared a tweet online about Bheki Cele's claim and accusations regarding Zimdollar.

Ntsiki Mazwai responds to Bheki Cele and Zimdollar's saga

The social media sensation sure knows how to make headlines without fail. Thandiswa Mazwai's sister Ntsiki has topped the trending list once again after her scammer alert warning to Mzansi.

The activist recently put her nose where it does belong. Ntsiki responded on X, formerly known as Twitter, on the Bheki Cele and Ukhozi FM DJ Zimiphi 'Zimdollar' Biyela's drama.

Ntsiki Mazwai retweeted a tweet that was posted not so long ago about the SAPS Minister bashing Zimdollar amid the death of an NIU officer, Sthembiso Mazibuko, and she said that South African men are very quick to 'discipline' women.

Ntsiki wrote:

"Men in SOUTH AFRICA are always number one at disciplining women."

See the post below:

When Briefly News reached out to Ntsiki Mazwai for a comment, she said:

"Guys, some things I should and must sit out. I definitely don't want to be mixed in KZN affairs, safety first."

Netizens share their opinion on Ntsiki's response

Shortly after the activist shared her thoughts, social media users flooded her comment section with their response to her opinion:

@SiphoPh06369907 said:

"But do you understand the context and why her brothers were exchanging shootings with police?"

@RazaNjabulo wrote:

"Without invalidating your point. I think the reaction would have been the same even if it was a non-female. He is dealing with a serious criminal issue here…"

@phungashe_kayi1 responded:

"Uhlulwa umsebenzi wakhe lobaba manje uzenza ivictim ucasha ngo sis wabantu omuhle so. Hamba uye uyothatha umhlalaphansi Ndosi."

@TheRuinedMan replied:

"You’re insulting us, and this boy doesn’t represent us. Uthi uZimdollar uyakhonkotha. Sazi kuyinja, umgodoyi, umgoho okhonkothayo. Kunamathuna amaningi kwaZulu ngenxa yokubiza abantu ngezinja, ubheki cele usezimbele igodi ke!"

@mkhululi_simon wrote:

"This is not disciplining Ntsiki, and this is just being weak. The minister must take responsibility!"

@TomKhosa replied:

"And fellow women are good implementers of this!"

@DKZ46 said:

"I disagree; her brothers were criminals, and her family were enjoying the perks and living lavishly through the proceeds of crime. It's not about attacking a woman; these thugs are slaughtering police."

@bennndzoyiya wrote:

"Why is he going off like that? Other people have said worse."

Ntsiki Mazwai makes fun of Quinton Jones

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntiski Mazwai made fun of Quinton Jones after his alimony demands were made public knowledge.

She found amusement in the fact that Minnie Dlamini was the alleged breadwinner in the marriage, and she added that she would not respect a man she feeds.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News