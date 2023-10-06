Activist Ntsiki Mazwai warned South Africans of scammers who tried to defraud her

The social media sensation said the scammers send fake deposit texts and then demand you buy plane tickets

Ntsiki also previously warned musicians about gig scams as she told them to be on high alert

Bathong! Ntsiki Mazwai almost got scammed by fraudsters. The activist shared her experience with scammers on social media recently.

Ntsiki Mazwai warns Mzansi about scammers

Thandiswa Mazwai's sister Ntsiki has topped the trending list once again, as she recently went viral after her podcast Moya received a donation from advocate Dali Mpofu.

She also made headlines after she questioned the justice system on her podcast.

Ntsiki recently alerted South Africans about big scammers out there who are defrauding people. The activist shared a tweet on X, formerly known as Twitter that she was almost scammed by two numbers pretending to be people from Channel O trying to book her for a certain Durban gig.

She wrote:

"SCAM ALERT. Don't take calls from these 2 numbers. They are scammers. They send fake deposit text and want you to pay for your flights.

"Dear fellow musicians, please be cautious of individuals who engage in fraudulent booking practices, such as making counterfeit deposits and refund claims. To illustrate, I recently received an offer for a gig in Durban scheduled for Saturday.

"However, I expressed my reluctance to confirm the booking until the payment actually cleared, as the deposit notification they sent me appeared to be incredibly fake. I winked and responded with a casual 'sharp'."

Check out the post below:

Fans responded to Ntsiki's tweet

Shortly after Ntsiki shared those tweets online, some netizens went online and shared their opinions regarding this matter. Check out the comments below:

@Mthura_Khosi said:

"Mabahambe #oparationdudula."

@MaryScott19203 responded:

@ZAR_Matriarch replied:

"Channel is even spelled incorrectly ma."

@Mthura_Khosi said:

"Satan aba."

@Ntsikimazwai wrote:

"TWEEEEEEEET."

Ntsiki Mazwai makes fun of Quinton Jones

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntiski Mazwai made fun of Quinton Jones after his alimony demands were made public knowledge.

She found amusement in the fact that Minnie Dlamini was the alleged breadwinner in the marriage, and she added that she would not respect a man she feeds.

