Ntsiki Mazwai has received a generous gift from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s Dali Mpofu

The outspoken public figure announced the gesture from Mpofu for her Moya podcast

Her social media followers were overjoyed by the donation, wishing her show growth and success

Ntsiki Mazwai got a donation from advocate Dali Mpofu for her 'Moya' podcast. Images: @AdvoBarryRoux, @missntsikimazwai, @IKEKHUMALO2

Congratulations are in order for Ntsiki Mazwai's Moya podcast after receiving a gift from the Economic Freedom Fighters' Advocate Dali Mpofu!

Dali Mpofu presents Ntsiki Mazwai's Moya podcast with a phone

The Uwrongo hitmaker took to her Twitter to announce her gift from the advocate as he was the latest guest on her digital spiritual conversations platform. She captioned the exciting moment on the X app (Twitter) and said:

"Guys!!! Dali Mpofu just sponsored us with a phone for the podcast! Thank you so much @AdvDali_Mpofu. OMG I'm so happy".

Check out the picture of the politician purchasing the phone below:

Social media reacts to Ntsiki Mazwai's gift from Dali Mpofu

Tweeps were to see that the controversial media personality's podcast was growing stronger and sent these congratulatory messages:

@Ashante_Parker said:

Congratulations may your podcast continue to have success and bring more content that restore this broken nation Ntsiki❤️

@LaunchZa noticed something about the advocate:

"Can we appreciate the brother wearing Omega sandles."

@lebohang_elias shared Ntsiki's joy:

"Happy for you my sista‼"

@Sbusiso5179131 took a political opportunity:

"I hope after you met Mkhwebane and Skhakhane now Mpofu is helping you, you know ukuthi which party or people are on your side."

@bonganikhalipha has a question:

"What kind of a phone is it?"

@Mpondo_d was proud:

"Africans unite!"

@ntsikimazwai added:

"No more poor videos on the channel."

@SinothandoYena reminded Ntsiki:

"UMOYA uhamba apho uthanda khona, well done Ntsiki."

