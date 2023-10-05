DJ and producer showed off his new haircut on social media recently

Prince Kaybee mentioned in his tweet that he started doing waves recently and is looking for recommendations for products he should use

Social media users went to his comment section and shared their own suggestions on what he should use

Prince Kaybee changed his hairstyle and is seeking suggestions on how to keep it consistent. Image: @princekaybee

Source: Instagram

It's summer time and hairstyles need to be on fleek at all times. The Charlotte hitmaker just changed his hairstyle and looks very clean and handsome.

Prince Kaybee gets a new haircut

Prince Kaybee seems to like finding himself topping the trending list, not so long ago, the DJ's family information revealed that he is allegedly the 36th and the last born from his father's side, which made headlines.

Prince Kaybee also trended when he denied rumours and claims that he charges around R55k per gig.

The DJ recently made headlines as he took to his X timeline and shared a picture of his new haircut, showcasing that he had just started doing waves on his haircut.

In the caption, the Charlotte hitmaker mentioned that he needs help from netizens who are already maintaining waves to provide him with product suggestions of what he should use.

He said:

"Started waving again…, where do you wavers buy different types of brushes, I need a variety to explore."

Check out the post below:

Netizens respond and advise Prince Kaybee

Shortly after Prince Kaybee shared the tweet, his fans and other social media users joined in and shared their opinions and suggestions in the comment section. See below what they suggested:

@Maboke__ wrote:

"I buy all my products from @Dischem. Legendary Wave Brysh, foam, pomade, and hold spray. And my barber is also doing God's here."

@umakazii said:

"You can get the Legendary brush from dischem and takealot. I've seen a few guys who it I'm sure it's good."

@BhekiBt said:

"Sibuyile slevu."

@Sekzin_sa replied:

"I sell them .. Medium-soft brush also good for your beard."

@mbalis_bakery responded:

"Ubhuti omuhle."

@SpheleleMsibi2 replied:

"Patiently waiting for you to put those locks back bro."

@lungelo_nhlapo wrote:

"Legends barber brush and the brushes you use to polish shoes with hard bristles."

