New information about producer Prince Kaybee came to light about his family

It is alleged that the Charlotte hitmaker is the youngest child of 36 from his father's side

Fans were left stunned by this revelation, while some found the news very amusing

Prince Kaybee's family tree revelation stunned netizens on social media. Image: @princekaybee_sa

A huge revelation about one of Mzansi's fan-favourite DJs, Prince Kaybee's family tree, came to light.

Prince Kaybee is allegedly the 36th child

Yet again, Charlotte hitmaker makes headlines online. The star recently trended for allegedly leaking the saucy tape of Cyan Boujee on social media.

The DJ also made headlines after there were claims and rumours that he charges R55k per gig.

This time, Prince Kaybee is topping the trend list because of some new information revealed by an X user, @Steez0147.

The X user tweeted a screenshot that shows Prince Kaybee's information. That screenshot said that the Charlotte hitmaker is allegedly the thirty-sixth child from his father's side and the only child on his mother's side.

Steez captioned the picture:

"I swear, I only wanted to confirm Prince Kaybee's surname."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Prince Kaybee's family's new information

Shortly after the tweet was shared online, most social media users were stunned by this revelation, while others were curious and amused by this. Check out some of the comments below:

@KagisoBishop1 said:

"30 what?"

@Msamid6 wrote:

"I now understand. Sorry for go Jaja Prince."

@Steez0147 replied:

"Bathong, explain please."

@Nduduzo_lucio responded:

"That's normal. My grandfather had over 40. Youngest uncle almost my age."

@TheSouthAfrikan wrote:

"Ke number 36."

@GI_Irvin said:

"Did you know that All Gold Tomatoe Souce has thirty six. Ai let me toool."

@Xola_w wrote:

"Haibo."

@Prue03351541 responded:

"Youngest of 36 children!"

Prince Kaybee's injuries after his 4th motorbike crash

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ and producer Prince Kaybee attracted controversy recently. The producer shared images of his recent motorbike accident injuries online.

The Gugulethu hitmaker got into a motorbike crash recently. Prince Kaybee posted pictures of his injured arm on Twitter. The DJ told his followers that this was not his first crash but the fourth one since he started riding motorbikes.

Source: Briefly News